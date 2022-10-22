Pakistan men's cricket team on Friday hit the nets to prepare for their blockbuster game against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan will face off at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, which will the first official game for both teams in this year's tournament. Ahead of the game, the Pakistan players were seen sweating it out in the nets with the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan fully focused on the game at the MCG.

Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle uploaded a video of the team's training session.

"Work with focus. Preparations on track ahead of our first game of the T20 World Cup," the caption read.

Work with focus



Preparations on track ahead of our first game of the T20 World Cup #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8NemWJL2YA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan survived a huge injury scare on Friday after opening batter Shan Masood was hit on the head by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

As a result, Masoon was rushed to the hospital for scans.

However, it was later revealed that the batter has got away with "superficial bruising".

"All of Shan Masood's neurological observations are normal. His CT scan only shows superficial bruising where the ball struck him," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"He will be re-tested (Saturday)" for concussion, the PCB added.

The 33-year-old Masood is regarded as a technically sound top-order batsman and has hit two half-centuries for Pakistan in 12 T20s since his debut in September.

Images posted on social media showed Pakistan players and team staff surrounding Masood, and a distraught Nawaz sitting on his knees.