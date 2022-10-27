India registered a clinical win over Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav saw the side scoring 179/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Netherlands could manage 123/9 and lost by 56 runs. Though the Indian batters picked up the pace in the latter part of the innings, they were slow off the blocks and reached 53/1 in the first nine overs. It was only from the 10th over that Rohit and Co. starting showing some aggressive intent.

"Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win," Rohit said at the post match presentation.

"Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near perfect win."

However, Rohit was not happy with the pace of his scoring, though he reached the half-century mark in 35 balls.

"Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what's important is getting runs - doesn't matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up," Rohit added.

India next play South Africa in their third Group 2 match on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side had beaten Pakistan by four wickets in the first match.