India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant picked his Dream T20I Team and to everyone's surprise neither of Virat Kohli or Suryakumar Yadav could make a cut into the side. Meanwhile, Pant picked England captain and opening batter Jos Buttler and Three Lions' all-rounder Liam Livingstone, besides picking himself in the squad. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan completed the first-five of his Dream T20I Team. It is worth noting that Pant is currently a part of the Indian team at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The first five players which I would pick in a T20 XI for my side are... Jos Buttler," said Pant as quoted by ICC.

"Whenever he comes to bat, especially in T20s, I feel he can hit anywhere in this world."

While Pant stated that he loves watching Livingstone play, he added that he had no doubt in picking Bumrah.

"And Rashid, he's been a mystery spinner over a period of the last six, seven years now. I love him and he can contribute with the bat too," Pant reasoned why he picked the Afghanistan spinner in his team.

"Because I'm choosing this team, I have to be in it," said Pant with a laugh.

"It's compulsory for me to choose myself, that's why I went there," he added.

Rishabh Pant was not a part of India's playing XI for the first four matches in the Super 12 stage. However, India's last game in Group 2 saw him getting a chance ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

The southpaw failed to impress in the game and departed for a 5-ball 3.