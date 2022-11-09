Into the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, it's been a joyous journey for the Indian team so far. Barring the defeat against South Africa, Rohit Sharma's men haven't lost a single match in the tournament. One of the biggest factors behind India's road to the semi-finals is Suryakumar Yadav who has arguably been in the form of his life. When India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the in-form batter, he made a hilarious comment, suggesting Surya doesn't carry any baggage but does carry a lot of suitcases.

Suryakumar, who has been batting at the No. 4 spot for India in the T20 World Cup, has aggregated 225 runs to his name in the Super 12s, scoring at an impressive average of 75 and an even more stunning strike-rate of 193.97. In the press conference on the eve of India's semi-final against England, Rohit was full of praise for his superstar batter.

"That's probably his (Suryakumar) nature and that's where his fearlessness comes from. He is a sort of guy who does not carry any baggage with him. Not his suitcases, he has a lot of suitcases. He loves his shopping (laughs). When it comes to carry that extra pressure, I do not think he has it in him and you can see it in how he plays. He has been playing like that or a year now," said Rohit in the presser.

"You can judge the kind of character he is. I do not know if you have heard him in interviews, he likes to play in the same fashion, whether we are 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. He likes to go out and express himself. That is probably the reason he was in the team in the last World Cup. We did not have a great World Cup, but looking at what he has done since the last World Cup, as you say, SKY is the limit for him. He has shown great maturity, he has taken pressure off a lot of the guys and it rubs off when they bat around him. We do understand his game very well," he added.

The entire India team would hope to see Surya carry his form into the semi-final and hopefully the final, as Rohit & Co. look to lift the title.