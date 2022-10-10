New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell said Monday he will play at the looming Twenty20 World Cup despite fracturing his hand last week. Mitchell suffered the injury in training, but the batsman has been given the green light for the World Cup which starts on Sunday in Australia, though he could miss New Zealand's opening match. "Obviously it's a massive relief, but it's really nice to get the nod and give this hand a chance to be ready," Mitchell told reporters.

"The fracture is in a good spot and it's going to be able to heal in time."

Mitchell was a key performer in New Zealand's run to the final of last year's T20 World Cup, which they lost to Australia in Dubai.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expects Mitchell to sit out New Zealand's opening game on October 22, when they again face Australia.

The 31-year-old is expected to be fully fit for New Zealand's second group match against Afghanistan on October 26.

Stead said that pace bowler Adam Milne could be fit for New Zealand's next tri-series game against Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday, after being forced from the field with an abdominal strain in Sunday's win over Bangladesh.