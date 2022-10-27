Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish length and around off. Cooper tries to cut it but gets the inside edge that goes behind square on the off side.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another single to long off as Colin Ackermann knocks this full delivery on off with a straight blade.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker on off. Cooper drives it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Cooper drives it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
Drinks! India are all over the Netherlands. India have three Dutch wickets and have allowed them to score only 47 runs in 9.2 overs. The Netherlands would need a solid partnership here whilst India will look to restrict them to a low score. Tom Cooper is the new batter.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent bowling from Axar Patel! He gets his second wicket and Netherlands lose another big wicket. This is clever from Patel, he bowls it a touch wider and on the shorter side. Also takes the pace off the ball and Bas de Leede tries to cut it but gets a thickish outside edge that goes aerially towards backward point. Hardik Pandya there takes a sharp catch and Netherlands are currently going nowhere in this chase.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off. Bas de Leede slaps it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter and on off. Bas de Leede punches it to towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to push it quicker on middle. Bas de Leede clips it towards the leg side.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes it quicker again on off. No flight for the batter to work with and he pushes it down the ground for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker on middle. Colin Ackermann works it towards the leg side.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Slower through the air, around off. Colin Ackermann slaps it towards the cow corner for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a flatter delivery on off. Colin Ackermann pushes it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Colin Ackermann stays in the crease and works it off the backfoot to deep point for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) STUMPING MISSED! Tossed up outside off, Colin Ackermann advances to thump this one down the ground. Connects with thin air but still survives as Dinesh Karthik fails to collect it and misses a stumping chance.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Bas de Leede shimmies down the track and works it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Bas de Leede gets forward and pushes it wide of long off for another brace.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Bas de Leede fails to get any bat on it and the ball brushes off his pads.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Darted into the batter, Colin Ackermann makes room and cuts it to deep point for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower outside off, Bas de Leede waits for it and pushes this one right of deep point to collect another brace.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, Bas de Leede works this one between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Good running by Bas de Leede.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hardik Pandya loses his radar as he bowls this one wide down the leg side, Bas de Leede looks to flick it but misses.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Colin Ackermann pushes it off the back foot towards backward point for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length on off, Colin Ackermann moves away and swats this one towards long on. Does not get enough on the bat and as a result, the batters come back for two.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging into the batter, Colin Ackermann pushes this one to mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Bas de Leede shuffles across and clips to deep square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Colin Ackermann with a solid block from his crease. Netherlands are 27 for 2 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (3 Runs) Shami with a short delivery on middle. Bas de Leede pulls it through mid-wicket and the batters run three as the fielder cuts it off near the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Bas de Leede flick it to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Shaping into middle. Colin Ackermann gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball rolls towards third man. Meanwhile, Shami appeal for an LBW but the umpire is not interested as it is clearly hitting the bat. Single taken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Serves a full delivery on off. Bas de Leede drives it to long off for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Bas de Leede makes room and dances down the track but drives it straight to the cover fielder.
