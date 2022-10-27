Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another one on leg, Rohit Sharma dances down he track to loft it but mistimes it to mid-wicket. They collect one.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands outside leg, Rohit Sharma lets it go.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off. Virat Kohli drives it but finds the fielder at deep covers. Just a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On off this time, Rohit Sharma guides it to covers for one.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Slightly shorter again, Rohit Sharma uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over fine leg for a maximum. Excellent timing!
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Rohit Sharma hangs back and guides it over backward point for a boundary. India need more of these!
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rohit Sharma looks to loft it but miscues it to the fielder at short third man.
Bas de Leede is back on. One over for five runs so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Rohit Sharma gets on his knee and slogs it to deep mid-wicket. The ball falls just short of the fielder. They collect one. Just 5 runs off the over. Good start from the Netherlands so far.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, down leg. Virat Kohli flicks it to square leg for one. Good over so far from Shariz Ahmad.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli eases it back towards the bowler.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off and fuller, Virat Kohli drives it past covers. The fielder makes an excellent stop at the fence diving to his right. Just two runs off it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one again, on off. Rohit Sharma knocks it to mid on for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Rohit Sharma defends it towards the off side.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in short, Rohit Sharma gets a top edge as he tried to pull. The ball falls just short of fine leg and a single is taken.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Rohit survives! Slower delivery on off, Rohit Sharma looks to paddle this one behind square and gets rapped on the pads. Umpire Michael Gough has a look and gives it out. Rohit Sharma straightaway sends it upstairs. UltraEdge shows that Rohit Sharma got some glove on it and hence successfully overturns the decision.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Back of a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and thumps this one over deep mid-wicket for an 88-metre six. The fielder in the deep thought he was in business but the ball sailed just over his head. Second six of the innings for the Indian skipper.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Virat Kohli shimmies and works it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Rohit Sharma shuffles across and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Virat Kohli advances and nudges it behind square for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Virat Kohli gets forward and drives it with a straight bat to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, Rohit Sharma punches off the back foot to deep point for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted outside off, Rohit Sharma makes room and chips it uppishly past backward point for a couple of runs.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one to extra cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Virat Kohli advances and slaps this one towards extra cover. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and concedes a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Rohit Sharma drives this one to long off for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This one lands down leg, Virat Kohli flicks it to the left of the keeper who stops it well. A dot to end the over. India are 32 for 1 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Rohit Sharma guides it to point for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, did that carry? Fuller and on leg, Rohit Sharma flicks it to short fine leg. The ball goes aerially and falls just short of Tim Pringle. Another lucky escape for Rohit Sharma.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller again, on off. Virat Kohli works it to mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one this time, Virat Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
