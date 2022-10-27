Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, that is all we have from this game. The caravan now moves to Perth from Sydney for the third game of this Super Thursday. Pakistan are going up against Zimbabwe in that encounter and it will start at 4.30 pm IST (11 am GMT). So switch tabs and enjoy the coverage of that game. Cheers!
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper says that it was good that they got few days to get over that special win against Pakistan. He told the boys to move on and start thinking of this game. He shares that they wanted to get these two crucial points and adds that pressure is a lot when you are expected to win. Credits Netherlands for their performance in this tournament. Mentions that it was a near perfect game for them. Shares that the wicket was on the slower side and had discussed with Virat Kohli to get a partnership. Feels that his knock was not a perfect one but knows that even if those runs are ugly they are important to the team.
Scott Edwards, the skipper of Netherlands says that with the noise around, things become a bit difficult. Adds that they came here to win but and they put on a good performance. Ends by saying that it is difficult to restrict the batters (Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav) who bat in that manner and says that the score over 180 was always going be tricky. Says that he is looking forward to the Pakistan game and it just keeps getting better and better and they hope to put up a better performance.
Suryakumar Yadav is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his attacking knock of 51 off just 25 balls! He says that he was trying to express himself and he likes to bat. Adds that the message was clear to reach a total that the bowlers could defend. Ends by saying that he likes to bat with Kohli and needs to run hard on the pitch while batting with him.
Time for the Presentation.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for India with consecutive maidens in his first spell and an early wicket. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin then combined to spin a web around the Dutch. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh too joined the party and were amongst the wickets. Overall, Rohit Sharma will be pleased with a disciplined bowling effort in this game and this could be termed as a perfect game for India.
Netherlands were off to a shaky start while chasing 180. They lost both their openers inside the Powerplay and could only manage 27 runs in the first six overs. Post that, Dutch were unable to string partnerships together and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was always going to be a stern test for them against a formidable Indian bowling attack and they just could not put any pressue on the Indian bowlers at any point in time in this chase.
Earlier in the game, India began decently after opting to bat first. At 67-1 after 10 overs, India needed to get a move on to reach a good total. The pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli provided a much-needed impetus and took them to a very good total on this slowish pitch. For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren got a wicket each but they were left with a lot to do coming into the second half of the game.
A comfortable victory for India in the end and they now move to the top of the table in this group. This big win will also boost their net run rate as well and overall, India have done what they were expected to do coming into this game. The Netherlands, on the other hand, had their moments with the ball but with the bat, they just could not handle the pressure of the big score along with the might of the Indian bowling and this is one area they need to improve a lot to compete with the big teams more regularly.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss on off, Paul van Meekeren drills it through mid off for another boundary. India win by 56 runs!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A shorter one on leg, Paul van Meekeren looks to pull it but gets a top edge. The ball races away towards the fine leg fence for another boundary!
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. A low full toss outside off, Paul van Meekeren smashes it past covers for a boundary!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller and outside off, Shariz Ahmad guides it to point for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Paul van Meekeren looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge towards square leg. They cross.
19.1 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK! A yorker and just outside leg, Paul van Meekeren digs it to the square leg fielder. Dot.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and on off, Shariz Ahmad shuffles across and slaps it towards deep covers for a brace.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Fuller one on off, Shariz Ahmad smashes it through covers for a boundary!
18.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off, Shariz Ahmad looks to drive it but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Paul van Meekeren slices it to deep covers for one more.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Shariz Ahmad knocks it to mid off for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Shariz Ahmad looks to play at it but misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Right on the money again. A yorker from 'round the wicket on middle and leg, Fred Klaassen looks to flick it but gets hit on his pads. A loud appeal follows for the LBW but the finger stays down. Arshdeep Singh asks for a review. The Ball Tracking rolls and it shows three reds and Arshdeep Singh gets two in two. Netherlands are nine down now. Paul van Meekeren is the last man in.
Fred Klaassen walks out to bat now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shorter one on middle, Logan van Beek was not expecting it and looks to pull it. He gets the slightest of the edge and Dinesh Karthik takes an easy catch behind the wickets. Netherlands are eight down now as Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket. This bouncer shows the class and skills of this young man, brilliant execution.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller again, on middle. Logan van Beek taps it to point for a brace.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, Shariz Ahmad looks to flick it but hits his leg. The ball rolls towards square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, around off. Logan van Beek pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Shariz Ahmad digs it to mid on for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Shariz Ahmad punches it to covers for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off. Shariz Ahmad drives it down to deep cover for a brace.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off this time, Shariz Ahmad slaps it past point for a boundary! Confident shot from the youngster!
Shariz Ahmad is the next batter in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! On a length and on off, Scott Edwards looks to loft it but gets the upper part of his bat. The ball goes high up in the air to the right of mid off where Deepak Hooda (Sub) keeps his eye on the ball, moves to his right and eventually takes it comfortably.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length again, Scott Edwards pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off, Scott Edwards looks to loft it but misses.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on outside off, Logan van Beek shoulders arms at it.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, Logan van Beek eases it to mid off. Dot.
Logan van Beek walks out to the middle.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust. This one lands fuller and on middle, Tim Pringle chips it towards mid off. Virat Kohli runs behind and takes it comfortably around his head. Netherlands are six down now and India are looking all set for a big win here!
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Bangs a shorter one outside off, Tim Pringle guides it to backward point for two more.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter, on off. Tim Pringle eases it to mid on for a brace again.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on off, Tim Pringle lofts it but mistimes it completely. The ball goes up in the air and lands safely at mid off. They collect two.
Match Reports
