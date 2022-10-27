Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Netherlands will look to bat with intent in the chase and take the game to the end while India will be hoping to significantly boost their net run rate by bundling out the Dutch for a low total. Chase coming shortly…
Suryakumar Yadav is in for a quick chat. He says that he is enjoying his batting and it was an important partnership. Tells that Virat told him to just keep batting and he is happy to do that. Adds that the atmosphere and support they have is fantastic and mentions that they have a good total on the board. He praises Kohli for the way he played and says that he enjoyed playing with him.
Netherlands bowled exceedingly well in the first six overs and as a result, India could only manage 33 runs in the powerplay. Tim Pringle was the most economical bowler for the Dutch. The Netherlands conceded a lot after the 10th over mark. As opposed to their bowling, the Dutch were tidy in the field and saved quite a few runs. Scott Edwards and his men would be unhappy with the way they have ended. They spilled a couple of runs in the cue end barring a brilliant 19th over from Paul van Meekeren.
At the end of 20 overs, India have 179 on the board. India scored 112 in the last ten overs and they will certainly be the happier side at the halfway mark. Opting to bat first, India lost KL Rahul early again as he was dismissed in the third over of the innings. The men in Blue started off quite slow in the innings and the Netherlands bowlers were incredible in targetting the tight lines. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then stitched a partnership for the second wicket and kept the runs flowing. Once Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli in the middle, he changed the complexion of the game with a flick of the switch.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SKY finishes things in style and gets his fifty off just 25 balls! A full delivery on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav stays deep in his crease and flicks it over fine leg for a maximum. India end with 179 for 2 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs a short delivery at 140 kph on middle. Kohli is hurried by this ball and gets a top edge that falls short of the fine leg fielder. A single taken.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! After bowling three good deliveries, Logan van Beek bowls a full toss on middle. Kohli whips this off his pads and ends up hitting it over the square leg fence.
19.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Yadav flicks it to fine leg for just a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Yadav backs away a bit too much, Logan van Beek follows him and bowls it full. SKY drives it wide of long off for a couple.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker from 'round the wicket on middle. Kohli pushes it towards the off side and takes a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker to end the over, around off. Yadav only manages to dig it out towards backward point. Just 8 from the over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single, good over so far from Paul van Meekeren! On a length, on off. Kohli tries to hit it towards the off side but gets the inside half of his blade. Paul gets his hand to the ball and half-stops it. Single taken.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Yadav pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it full and on leg. Yadav flicks it towards cow corner and gets two as the fielder at long off cuts it off.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Nice comeback by Paul van Meekeren! Back of a length and around off. Yadav tries to slash it away but misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This man is something special! A fullish delivery, around off. Yadav stays deep in his crease and slams it over extra cover for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads. Yadav flicks it to fine leg for a single. 10 from the over!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SKY finds another boundary! A fullish delivery on leg. Yadav backs away and hits it slightly off the inside half of his blade straight down the ground for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker on middle from 'round the wicket. Kohli digs it out towards the off side and a single is taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wow! Good fielding by Fred Klaassen in the deep! A full delivery on middle. yadav scoops it towards the fine leg region. However, the fielder moves across to his right, dives full length and stops it. Just a single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Angles it on leg from 'round the wicket. Yadav drills it wide of long on and comes back for the second run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full delivery on the pads. Kohli skips down the track again and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on off. Kohli skips down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) In the air..but short of the fielder. On a length, on off. Yadav gets across and tries to paddle it. However, he gets a top edge that falls just short of the forward running fielder at deep backward square leg. Single taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back-to-back fifties for Virat Kohli! This man is really hard to stop once he starts scoring, absolute champion! A fullish delivery, outside off. Kohli drives it along the ground to sweeper cover for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, this is a fantastic shot! A fullish delivery on off. Kohli makes room and plays a lofted drive again, this time over covers for a maximum.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time a better shot! On a length, on off. Kohli plays the same shot that he played on the last ball but times it better and the ball runs away towards the long off fence.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Just over mid off! On a length, on middle. Kohli stays inside the line of the ball and drives it uppishly over mid off for a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower length delivery but bowls it way down the leg side. Kohli looks to flick it but misses.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 14 from the over and can India reach 180 from here?
15.5 overs (0 Run) Good slower delivery! On a length and around off. Kohli is early in his slog as he gets beaten by the lack of the pace of this delivery.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, Virat Kohli gets into the act! Back of a length and angling into leg. Kohli pulls it in the gap towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Another fullish delivery, outside off. Yadav slices it to deep point for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's another tremendous shot! Bas de Leede with a fullish delivery, on off. Yadav makes room and beats the extra-cover fielder in the ring this time as the ball runs away towards the fence.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SKY starts the over with a boundary! On a length and around off. Yadav lifts this from his crease and gets it into the gap towards the extra-cover fence.
