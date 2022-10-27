Netherlands vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time, Tim Pringle knocks it to mid on for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on off with a hint of turn, Tim Pringle defends it solidly.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Similar to the last delivery, this is again, defended towards Ravichandran Ashwin.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over. This one lands fuller and on off, Tim Pringle lofts it over long on for a maximum. Excellent timing!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Scott Edwards sweeps it towards backward square leg for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A slower length delivery, outside off. Tim Pringle swings across the line but misses. 107 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a yorker angling into middle. Scott Edwards gets the inside edge onto his pads as he tries to flick it towards the leg side. A single is taken as the ball rolls towards the off side.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Arshdeep Singh has overstepped here. Bowls it full and angling into leg from 'round the wicket. Tim clips it to deep backward square leg for a single. Free Hit coming up...
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Tim Pringle cuts it to the point fielder.
A concussion test is to be followed as Arshdeep Singh hits the helmet of Scott Edwards with a bouncer. The test is complete and we are good to go.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Nasty short delivery by Singh! Bowls it quick and on middle. Scott Edwards tries to pull it but gets hit on his helmet. The ball rolls towards the off side and a leg bye is taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Tim Pringle dabs it towards the off side for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Lands it on a length, on leg. Tim Pringle clips it fine towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off, Scott Edwards looks to cut it but misses. An end to an excellent over from Ravichandran Ashwin.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off. Tim Pringle pushes it towards backward point and takes a quick single.
Tim Pringle walks in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin gets his second over of the wicket and another one bites the dust! This is full and on leg. Cooper tries to whip it off his pads. However, his bat face closes a bit early and the ball ends up going aerially towards deep square leg. Deepak Hooda (Sub) there takes a fine catch and India all over Netherlands now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish length and outside off. Cooper tries to cut it but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Scott Edwards reverse-paddles it behind the keeper for a single.
Scott Edwards is the new batter.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin gets his first wicket and Netherlands lose their fourth. Still 118 runs needed from just 47 balls and the Dutch hopes sink further. Ashwin bowls it fuller on off. Colin Ackermann tries to launch it over deep mid-wicket. However, he fails to get enough power behind this shot and ends up hitting it just left of Axar Patel in the deep who takes it comfortably.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Tom Cooper goes for the reverse paddle but misses.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Tom Cooper slaps this one to Rohit Sharma at extra cover who does a good job not to concede the single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on middle, Tom Cooper drills it over the bowler. Axar Patel tried to stop it but it was travelling. Tom Cooper collects a brace towards long on.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Darted into the batter, Tom Cooper knocks it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker outside off, Colin Ackermann pushes it to cover for a single.
11.1 overs (3 Runs) Full outside off, Tom Cooper looks to slash this one on the off side. Gets an outside edge past short third man. Ravichandran Ashwin chases and keeps it to three.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, Colin Ackermann looks to heave it but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted down the leg side, Colin Ackermann tries to help it behind square but misses.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker outside off, Colin Ackermann pushes it to extra cover.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one on off, Colin Ackermann sweeps it to backward square leg for a brace.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Tom Cooper looks to work it on the leg side. Gets a leading edge that fulls just out of reach of Ravichandran Ashwin.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Tom Cooper gets beaten as he went for the cover drive.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Colin Ackermann gets forward and knocks it to long on for a single.
