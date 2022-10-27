Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! Back of a length, on off. Kohli pulls it wide of long on. The fielder there covers good ground by running to his right and dives to stop it just inside the fence. Two taken.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Kohli drives it straight to the mid off fielder.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Suryakumar Yadav hits it firmly to sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he connects and finds the gap! Angling into middle and Yadav again moves across to his right a bit and flicks it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Serves it on a length and outside off. Yadav gets across and tries to flick it towards the leg side but misses it completely.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length, on off. Kohli heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep backward square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker and on middle, Virat Kohli digs it to the right of the bowler and scampers for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time, Suryakumar Yadav punches it to covers for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter one and on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to play the upper cut but misses.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. This one lands on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it past covers for a another boundary!
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav uses his wrist and flicks it past deep square leg for a boundary!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli flicks it to square leg for one.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it to short covers for a quick single. An over throw allows the batters to take another run. They collect two.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off again, Virat Kohli plays it to deep extra covers for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and just outside off, Virat Kohli pushes it to extra covers and calls for two. Excellent running between the wickets.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one again, this is guided towards point for one more.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Virat Kohli eases it to short covers for a quick single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller one and on middle, Virat Kohli lofts it straight down the ground for a one-bounce boundary!
Suryakumar Yadav walks out at number 4!
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A slower fullish delivery on off. Rohit Sharma looks to deposit this one over cow corner. However, he does not get enough power behind this shot and ends up hitting it straight to deep mid-wicket where Colin Ackermann takes a fine catch. A timely wicket for Netherlands. Rohit Sharma was threatening to take the game away from them.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Virat Kohli punches it off the back foot to mid off and rushes for a quick single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish delivery on off, Virat Kohli jams this one towards deep cover for a couple of runs. The fielder in the deep runs around and keeps it to two.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Rohit Sharma shuffles across and clips it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Virat Kohli drives it to mid off and takes a quick single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg as Rohit skips down the track to heave it towards the leg side. He misses and the ball goes off his pads towards the off side. A leg bye is taken.
Fred Klaassen is back into the attack. Two overs for 12 runs so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Rohit Sharma goes down the track and flicks the fuller ball towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Low full toss outside off, Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track to go over covers. Gets an outside half of his blade and the ball goes to the right of short third man for another boundary. Consecutive boundaries for Rohit Sharma.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliding onto the pads, Rohit Sharma gets on his knees and helps it behind square for a boundary. Rohit Sharma is getting a move on here.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Virat Kohli chips it towards long off for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Virat Kohli advances and slaps it to extra cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted at the pads, Rohit Sharma clips it to deep square leg for a single.
