Netherlands vs India: ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single and three runs with a wicket from the first over of Axar Patel. He continues to fire it on off. Bas de Leede uses his feet and drives it to long off for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pushes it quicker on off. Bas de Leede drives it to covers.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, this time on off. Colin Ackermann defends it with soft hands towards the off side and takes a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A full delivery on off. Colin Ackermann drives it straight to the cover fielder.
Colin Ackermann walks in next.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Axar Patel hits the stumps this time and Netherlands lose their second! Max O'Dowd gets away too across to his right and tries to sweep this full delivery on off. He misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Max O'Dowd was looking good but this is another big blow to Netherlands. India on top here!
4.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on off. Bas de Leede punches it to long off for a single.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and swinging onto the pads, Max O'Dowd works this one to the right of mid on for a couple of runs. Ravichandran Ashwin at mid on chases and does the cleaning work.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and shaping into the batter, Max O'Dowd blocks this one on the off side.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and drifting onto the pads, Max O'Dowd flicks this one uppishly towards vacant square leg region for his third boundary. Max O'Dowd is looking in great touch.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Bas de Leede makes room and guides this one past backward point. Arshdeep Singh at third man keeps it to one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in, Bas de Leede defends it on the off side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and swinging into the batter, Max O'Dowd clips it wide of mid on for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length around off, Bas de Leede defends it on the off side. Consecutive maidens by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another one into the wicket and angling in, Bas de Leede solidly defends it off the back foot.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length angling away, Bas de Leede taps it back to the bowler.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length angling into the batter, Bas de Leede defends it of the back foot to mid-wicket.
Netherlands need to put up a solid partnership if they need to chase this total. Can Bas de Leede and Max O'Dowd do it?
Bas de Leede is the new batter.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood! Back of a length on off, Vikramjit Singh tries to pull it but fails to make any contact and the ball hits the top of the off stump. Singh's reaction gave the impression that it bounced a bit low than he anticipated. To be honest, Vikramjit Singh never looked comfortable in the middle and credit should be given to Bhuvneshwar Kumar here for the way he set Singh up.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Vikramjit Singh awkwardly chips it in the air on the leg side. The ball falls just short of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his follow through.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Serves a fullish delivery on off at 135 kph. Singh flicks it towards fine leg for a single. Indian bowlers have not found the kind of movement they found in Melbourne against Pakistan with the new ball.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, on off. Bit of swing into the batter. Max O'Dowd tries to defend but gets the inside edge towards short fine leg. A single taken.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed again! On a length and around off. Max O'Dowd just caresses it through cover-point again for a boundary. Nice placement as well.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short and around leg. Max O'Dowd ducks under it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, lovely delivery! Serves it on a good length and around off at 133 kph. The ball seams away after pitching and beats the outside edge of Max O'Dowd's blade as he looks to defend.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a bit, outside off. It is angled across the batter and Max O'Dowd leaves it.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Netherlands and Max O'Dowd are underway with a boundary. A fullish delivery, outside off. Max O'Dowd leans forward and drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! A fullish delivery on middle. Singh drives it off the inside half of his blade to mid on.
0.5 over (0 Run) Ohh...that's a lovely ball! Good inswinging full delivery from Kumar. Singh fails to read the swing of the ball and almost puts his boot on the ball.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, around off. Singh punches it to the cover-point fielder again.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and around off. Singh drives it to cover-point this time.
0.2 over (0 Run) Serves a fullish delivery, that is bowled outside off and Singh leaves it seeing that the ball is out of his arc while walking down the track.
0.1 over (0 Run) Lands it on a length and a bit of swing into the batter for Kumar. Singh defends it off the front foot.
