Netherlands vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Netherlands vs India from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and down leg, Rohit Sharma looks to slog it but gets his pads. Dot again.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on off, Rohit Sharma eases it to mid off.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Keeps bowling on a length, Rohit Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off and on a length, Virat Kohli slaps it to extra covers for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off, Virat Kohli looks to defend it but misses. Close!
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit Sharma shimmies down the track to go down the ground. Gets this one off the inside part of the bat and cannot hit it past mid on.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and shaping into the batter, Rohit Sharma drives it crisply to extra cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and in the channel outside off, Rohit Sharma gets beaten as he tried to slash it through the off side.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Rohit Sharma waits for the ball and cuts this one fiercely past backward point. Just enough width for a batter of the class of Rohit Sharma and he doesn't miss out. Rohit is looking in great nick today.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Rohit Sharma defends this one to mid wicket.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Virat Kohli works this one past point for a single.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Banged in short by Meekeren, Rohit Sharma uses the pace nonchalantly pulls this one over fine leg for the first six of the innings.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Virat Kohli punches off the back foot through covers and gets off the mark with a single.
Virat Kohli walks out to the middle.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Paul van Meekeren strikes! Full and sliding onto the pads, KL Rahul goes for the flick and gets rapped on the pads. Umpire Ahsan Raza took his time and raised his finger. KL Rahul has a chat with Rohit Sharma and decides to walk. Poor start for India as KL Rahul departs early again. Can Netherlands capitalise and take couple of more wickets in the Powerplay to put India under pressure?
2.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, KL Rahul opens the bat face and punches it to backward point.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back-of-a-length outside off, KL Rahul looks to go down the ground and gets beaten.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and guides it past backward point for a couple of runs.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. Full and on off, Rohit defends it to the mid on fielder.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, outside off. Rohit Sharma defends it to short covers.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is payed towards extra covers for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, outside off. KL Rahul defends it to short covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On off again, Rohit Sharma drives it to extra covers for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rohit Sharma guides it to point. The fielder makes a good stop to his right. Dot.
The young Tim Pringle is given an opportuntity to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, KL Rahul eases it to the mid on fielder. A dot to end with.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length angling it into the batter, KL Rahul defends it away solidly.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Fuller one this time, KL Rahul nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine placement. An overpitched delivery on off, KL Rahul caresses it past mid off for a boundary!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length and on off, Rahul eases it to short covers. A dot again.
0.2 over (1 Run) Wide! This one goes wide outside off, KL Rahul lets it go.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a very full delivery and on middle, with some swing. KL Rahul defends it to square leg. A dot to start with.
We are done with the anthems! Time for the cricket to take over as the Netherlands players make their way out to the middle. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also walk out to the middle now. It will be Fred Klaassen to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Time for the national anthems now! We will have India's national anthem first followed by the Dutch one. This is a big moment especially for the Dutch boys, playing in front of packed SCG against a big team like India, a good performance here can go a long way in boosting their confidence.
Scott Edwards, the Netherlands skipper says that they would have batted first as well had they won the toss but are happy to bowl. Mentions that their bowlers have been sensational and feels that batting needs some improvement. Adds that the batters need to put on some scores in this game. Informs that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that they will bat first. Adds that the last game has taken their confidence up and they need to calm down and keep impoving. Says that for them this is another opportunity to win the game and play the game they have set their standards for. Ends by saying that they are used to play on the slower pitches and they will go with the same line up.
Netherlands (Unchanged Playing XI) - Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BAT first.
We shall be ready for the toss soon and the match is set to start at 12.39 pm IST (7.09 am GMT).
