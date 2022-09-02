Star England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury caused by a "freak accident" while playing golf, which has ruled him out of the rest of England's summer season and more importantly, the 2022 T20 World Cup in October-November. "England and Yorkshire batter Jonathan Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

Bairstow will see a specialist next week so the full extent of the injury can be ascertained, the board added.

Bairstow took to social media to put out a statement about his injury.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured by lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation," Bairstow said.

"The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning," Bairstow explained.

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup," he wrote.

While Ben Duckett has been added to England's squad for the third Test against South Africa, no replacement has yet been named for the World Cup squad.

England had announced their T20 World Cup squad earlier on Friday, with star opener Jason Roy the most notable exclusion.