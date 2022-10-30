Star Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma achieved two big milestones in T20 World Cups on Sunday, in the match against South Africa. Kohli went on to reach the 1,000-run landmark at ICC T20 World Cup events, becoming only the second player to do so. Rohit, on the other hand, became the highest-capped player in the history of the tournament. But, both Rohit and Kohli failed to impress in the match against the Proteas and were dismissed for 15 and 12 respectively.

Kohli accomplished this landmark during India's match against South Africa in Perth. He was dismissed by pacer Lungi Ngidi. Now, in 24 matches across 22 innings, Virat has scored 1,001 runs at an average of 83.41. His highest score in the tournament is 89*. Twelve half-centuries have come off his bat.

The tournament's all-time top-scorer is Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who has scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 in 31 matches. One century and six fifties have come off his bat, with the best individual score of 100.

Others on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (919) and Sri Lankan great Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Rohit Sharma, the most capped player in T20 World Cups

Rohit has made 36 appearances at the tournament from 2007 edition onwards till the present. He has surpassed Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan. This former great made 35 appearances at the event.

In 36 matches across 31 innings, Rohit has scored 919 runs at an average of 36.76 and a strike rate of 130.73. Nine half-centuries have come off his bat, with best score of 79*. He is the fourth-highest run scorer in tournament history. He also has the most sixes by an Indian player in tournament history.

Promoted

Rohit and Dilshan are followed by the likes of former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

(With ANI inputs)