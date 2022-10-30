India and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in their third clash of the Super 12 Group 2 in the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Optus Stadium, Perth on Sunday. India are at the top of the Group 2 points table after thumping wins over Pakistan and Netherlands. On the other hand, South Africa had to share one point with Zimbabwe, as the match was called off due to rain. It was followed by a huge win over Bangladesh in the next clash. It will be an interesting encounter as Team India will look to maintain their winning streak in today's clash.

When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match will be played at Optus Stadium, Perth.

What time will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match will start at 04:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

