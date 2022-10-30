India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Markram drills it to long on for a single. Yet another tidy over from India. 94 runs needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A single as Miller punches it to long on.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tad short and on middle. Miller punches it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slapped hard for one! Outside off, this is hit to deep cover.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, clipped to square leg for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Markram drills it to long on for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) What a bouncer! Pandya bangs it short and on middle. Miller uses his feet but lets it go in the end. That was some serious delivery.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and Markram was surely gone! A big chance for India.Length ball, outside off. Miller drops it to point. He calls for the run initially but denies in the end. Markram is halfway mark down. Rohit Sharma though misses his shy at the bowler's end.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Miller again is a bit squared up as he looks to defend it out. He gets hit on the gloves and it rolls to point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Markram is surprised! Short in length, outside off, extra bounce. Markram tries to defend inside the line and misses. That was a good short ball.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Miller plays with soft hands and the ball bounces over the stumps. The batters cross.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another huge appeal for LBW but height might be the issue this time. On a length and around middle. Markram tries to hit it straight but misses and gets hit on the pads. Just a run of the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Markram pushes it to mid off.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Markram defends it to point. South Africa are happy to defend for now. they need a couple of big overs to get the required run rate down.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to third man for one more.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle. Miller lets it go.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shami bowls a length ball from around the wicket and this is angled around off. Miller looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A loud appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. India take the review but there was clearly an inside edge. India waste the review.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle. Markram nudges it to mid-wicket for two more.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up, outside off. Markram leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Miller pushes it to mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Miller plays it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, near to the off pole. Miller makes a good leave.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Markram looks to work on the leg side but the ball swings away and takes the outside edge to third man for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This is way outside off. Left alone. A good Powerplay for India, South Africa are 24 for 3. 110 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and around off. Miller steps across to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! South Africa's skipper goes now. This is brilliant bowling from Shami. On a length and outside off. Bavuma shuffles way too across as he looks to clear the short fine leg region but gets an inside edge and Dinesh Karthik dives to his left to take a low catch. The umpire takes it upstairs to check if it is a clean catch and the replay confirms it. Temba Bavuma already took a seat in the dugout.
5.3 overs (1 Run) DROP AND RUN! Tight from Shami on middle. Aiden Markram taps it in front of point and takes a quick single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Bavuma knocks it to third man for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off. Aiden Markram pushes it through covers for a single.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 134, are 46/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.