India vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Yadav punches it to sweeper cover for a single. At the halfway mark, India are 60 for 5.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots now after the six. Good comeback from Anrich! on a length and outside off. Yadav looks to push at it but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Nortje with a pacy delivery this time on middle. Yadav gets low to ramp it over the keeper but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Anrich Nortje goes slower now, shorter and outside off. Yadav flashes his bat and misses.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is counter-attacking here. Good thing to do on this kind of pitch. Short of a length and on the hips. Yadav whacks it behind square leg for a biggie.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and around off. Yadav goes inside out over covers for a couple of runs. Not timed well.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Karthik dabs it to third man for a single. 50 up for India.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kept out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kagiso Rabada with an absolute blinder of a catch. India five down inside the halfway mark. No one saw this coming but South Africa are making us all see how good this pitch is for the seamers. Short of a length and on middle. Pandya stands on the back foot and pulls it flat behind square on the leg side. Kagiso Rabada was inch-perfect as he runs forward and catches the ball right above the ground. Brilliant from Rabada.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Suryakumar clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball on middle. Suryakumar now tries to play the upper-cut but misses.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST OVER! Suryakumar Yadav tries to counter-attack here! On a length and on middle, extra pace and bounce here. Yadav makes room as he tries to go over cover but gets an outside edge and Aiden Markram who is standing fine at short third man leaps but only gets finger-tips on it. It rolls over for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Pandya plays from the higher part of the bat and to third man for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! South Africa's fast bowlers are bossing the game. A shot too early for a man who is playing his first game in quite a while. Anrich Nortje sticks to the good length and serves it outside off. Hooda missed the drive on the previous ball and this time only manages an outside edge for the keeper to gobble it up. South Africa all over India at the moment.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off and seams away. Hooda looks to drive but misses.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Suryakumar shuffles across and bunts it to square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! VIRAT KOHLI GOES! Lungi Ngidi takes the third wicket now! Perth goes pin-drop silence as the man in form departs! An eventful over this, Lungi Ngidi concedes runs but most importantly has got the big fish! On a bouncy pitch, Ngidi bangs it short and on middle. Virat Kohli looks to pull but is hurried to the shot. He gets a top edge and to fine leg where Kagiso Rabada takes a well-judged catch. He runs to his right and holds onto it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kohli punches a bit too hard and finds the man at cover.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Kohli nudges it to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loosener from Ngidi! This is too straight on the pads and Kohli flicks it past mid-wicket. Fast outfield and the ball races into the fence.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSIC KOHLI! A shot from a man who is in top form! On a length and outside off. Virat plants his front foot out and drives it past covers for a boundary.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This one shoots off the deck, shorter and outside off. Suryakumar bends his back and looks to hoick it away but misses. A dot to end the over. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 33/2.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Kohli hops and drops it to point for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Kohli taps it to backward point.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off. Suryakumar tries to punch but gets an inside edge to square leg for a single. Off the mark.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kohli drives it through covers for a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! This is a beauty! On a length and around off, this lands and comes back in. Virat Kohli lunges and looks to defend, it goes past the inside edge, over the middle pole and keeps swinging away from the diving keeper and goes into the fence.
