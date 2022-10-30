India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SCORES LEVEL! Short and down leg. Miller looks to pull but gloves it over the keeper and into the fence.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Wayne Parnell punches through covers for a single. Miller on strike.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to start! Length ball on the pads. Wayne Parnell tries to flick with soft hands, looking to give the strike to Miller but it rolls straight to point.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Goes short now, outside off. Miller misses his pull and is livid with himself. 6 runs needed in 6 balls.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! on a length and outside off. Wayne Parnell cuts it late to third man for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker way outside off. Miller squeezes it out to point for one. Wayne Parnell has to swing his bat here.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Bluff ball from Shami! Goes for the yorker, on leg. Miller gets an inside edge as he looks to flick. No run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off. Miller misses his cut this time.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! INTO THE FENCE! 8 needed now! A bit of width, outside off and Millers cuts it hard through backward point for a boundary. Fifty up for Miller but another 8 runs could help him celebrate with much more relieve.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Angling on the pads. Wayne Parnell misses his flick. It rolls to square leg but David Miller wants to keep the strike. 13 runs off the over. 12 needed of 12.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker, outside off and this one skids through. Wayne Parnell looks to cut but misses.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! TWO REDS! Tristan Stubbs is given out LBW and he reviews it straightaway. This is full and on middle, carrom ball. Stubbs looks to reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call. The on-field decision stays. Stubbs has to go. He could have hit down the ground but played all over it.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, shorter and on middle. Miller works it to point for a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yup, clearly not working! Two in two! Ashwin against Miller! The game ain't working. Fuller and outside off. Miller launches it high over long off for a biggie.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Already the move isn't working for India! Six to start the over. Tossed up on middle. Miller stays back and thumps it straight down for a biggie. 19 runs needed in 17 balls.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, length. Stubbs hits it straight to point. Ravichandran Ashwin still has an over left but looks like it will be the final over. No, a gamble from Rohit Sharma as he gives the ball to Ashwin. Interesting!
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Miller punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is what Stubbs is known for! Just be aggressive! Short and on middle. Stubbs gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul runs from long on and dives but in vain.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Stubbs punches it to point.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball on middle. Miller nudges it to square leg for one more.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Stubbs tucks it to mid on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Markram goes after a well-made fifty! A much needed wicket for India! Is that a chance for them to get back in the game? Short of a length and on middle. Markram is cramped for room as he pulls, not off the middle and only gets elevation on it. Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg settles under it and takes it.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO MORE! On a length and around off. Markram pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace. 100 up! 34 needed in 27 balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short and on middle. Miller plays it late to short third man for one.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length, outside off. Miller dabs it to third man for a couple of runs. Good running.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.3 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 134, are 133/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.