India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Yes, the wicket is not easy to bat on, yes, there is extra bounce and some pace in the surface but there are runs on offer and we feel India are quite under par. They need early wickets and will have to make great use of the new ball. Can they do so? We will find out. South Africa on the other hand, will hope they can get off to a good start and take the pressure off this chase. Stay tuned for the second half.
For India, this innings was about one man, Suryakumar Yadav, he scored more than half the runs for his side. There were wickets falling at the other end but he held fort at one and batted beautifully. On this wicket, he also managed to score at a good pace and India have to thank him that they have something to bowl at.
Lungi Ngidi, the star with the ball, is up for a chat. He says against a team like India, it was important to restrict them to a low total. Adds there is extra bounce on this deck. Reckons they just tried to keep the line straight and cramp the batters for the room. Hopes they can chase this down.
That was a brilliant bowling performance from South Africa! We always knew their pace attack, on this wicket is going to be too hot to handle and that was some hostile stuff. Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he got the top three. Nortje continued the good work in the middle overs and the two were well supported by Rabada and Parnell. The momentum did shift in the middle overs when Maharaj was bowling but the pacers did really well to comeback strongly towards the end. The key was wickets at regular intervals for South Africa and that was always kept them on the front foot.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO RUNS! Two crucial runs! Length and on middle. Singh flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. He tries to sneak another one but is sent back. INDIA END WITH 133.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Short and outside off. Kumar slashes and misses. This timme Quinton de Kock tries to under arm and has a shy at his end but misses. A bye.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Fuller and on middle. Shami looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Kumar was running across. Shami was late to respond. The ball lands in front of Anrich Nortje who turns and under arms it to his side. A direct hit and Shami is run out.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kumar drops it to point for one.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle. Kumar swings inside the line and misses.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Kumar, drives off the splice and past backward point for a brace.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to point.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This time it is taken and India's chances to reach 150 looks difficult now! Short ball, around off. Yadav swings his bat only to get a top edge to mid off where Keshav Maharaj takes a simple catch. End of a fine innings from Suryakumar Yadav. One of his best innings. Helped his team to reach a total from a very difficult position.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, following Suryakumar on the leg side. Suryakumar tries to work on the leg side but slices it to cover. Temba Bavuma runs to his right and dives but the ball just goes past him. Two.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Kumar knocks it to deep cover and gives the strike to Suryakumar.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off. Kumar has a poke at it but misses.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Short ball, on middle. Ashwin gets over the bounce and tries to pull but mistimes and Kagiso Rabada at mid-wicket takes the skier.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Ashwin pulls it to deep square leg for one. 9 runs off the over. 19 off the last two.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A slower full ball, on off. Yadav works it to deep square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! Suryakumar Yadav is taking on the seamers now. Short ball, outside off. Yadav flat-bats it over the bowler's head into the fence. 150 looks possible for India.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short of a length and around off. Ashwin steps across to flick but misses and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle. Ashwin pulls, it goes off the top edge and over mid on for a brace.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Ashwin is surprised by the pace and is beaten on the outside edge.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) SIX! This is the best shot till now! Suryakumar Yadav you beauty. Tossed up, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and paddles it all the way behind square leg for a biggie.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an innings this is from Yadav! Shorter and on middle. Yadav looks to cut but gets an outside edge to third man for a boundary. A bit lucky but Yadav is fortunate.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Ashwin flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Ashwin plays it back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg. Yadav eases it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off. Yadav slashes it to deep point for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ashwin looks to push but misses.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Ashwin drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ashwin looks to push but misses.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The 50-run stand is broken! On a length and outside off. Dinesh Karthik played the wrong line as he has a swipe across the line but gets a top edge and it goes high and to backward point where Rilee Rossouw takes the skier.
