India vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and on middle, Aiden Markram looks to play the cut shot but misses. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on. Just the 39 more needed now in 30.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) This lands safe! This is short and on the body, it is pulled high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. It lands between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. Two taken in the end.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped away! Shorter and outside off, Aiden Markram slaps it over cover and this one races away to the fence. Markram is taking the game away.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards fine leg for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Left alone. Wided. Extras won't help India.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped towards deep cover for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! Second biggie in the over and South Africa now need only 49 in 36. The game is slipping away from India and so are the chances of Pakistan! Markram makes room. This is fired towards him. He lofts it down the ground and clears long on. All muscle.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards long on for one more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Markram now plays it down to long on for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive hit! Really big! This is right in the slot. Fuller and on off, this is heaved down the ground and over the long off fence.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a magical over from Shami! Markram makes room, this is on middle, Markram looks to cut but misses.
12.5 overs (1 Run) How has Rohit Sharma missed from there? India are not taking the chances coming their way. That should have been a run out. Good length and on middle, Miller plays it towards cover. There is hesitation but the batters eventually go for the run. Rohit runs in, picks the ball up, he realises he has a lot of time, runs towards the stumps, gets really close, underarms it but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stuff! Length again and on middle, this lands and moves away. Miller looks to defend, it goes off the outer half to cover.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and tailing back in. This is pushed back to the bowler, need more dots like these.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Two ran! Outstanding! One for the throw there! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Miller works it to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one. Only 69 needed now in 48.
11.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Virat Kohli has put one down! That is unbelievable. He has put down a sitter. Markram steps out, this is shorter and on middle, Markram pulls it straight towards deep mid-wicket. Kohli looks to take it but the ball pops out, he tries to take it on the second attempt but does not hang on. That is a massive drop. A life for Markram and this could prove very costly.
11.4 overs (1 Run) He has smoked that! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard towards deep mid-wicket but only for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Markram steps out, he does not get to the pitch of it but still slams it down the ground and to the long off fence. Momentum seems to have shifted here.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Third boundary in the over! That is the kind of over South Africa wanted! Markram moves across, this is short and outside off. Markram looks to pull but misses. It flies over Karthik and into he third man fence.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! On a length and on off, Miller drops it towards point and gets to the other end.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled in the gap! Shorter and on the body, Miller pulls it nicely, he helps it on its way past fine leg and into the fence. Second boundary in the over.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and around off, Aiden Markram chops it towards cover for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Short and on middle, Aiden Markram clears his front leg and looks to pull, this flies off the top edge over the keeper and into the third man fence. 6 from the first two balls then.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Straightaway going for it! Length and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two. The intentions are clear then.
