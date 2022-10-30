India vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is timed wonderfully. Lovely. Fuller and on off, Yadav shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid on. This one races away to the fence.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and it would have been close! Length and on off, this is guided to point. Karthik wants a run but is sent back.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one, that gripped in the surface. Suryakumar Yadav swings but misses it completely.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That is a massive hit! Short and on the body, Suryakumar Yadav was waiting for the short ball. He rocks back and pulls it well over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another one! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles in this over! On middle, this is whipped towards long on for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) This is fired on the off pole, Karthik works it to the right of the bowler. No run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! A really good over then for India! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket, it is in the gap and two taken.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a top, top shot! Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it over the bowler's head. Short straight boundaries and it goes all the way.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Yadav pushes it to covers.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On a length and on off, Dinesh Karthik blocks it out.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Solid from Karthik! On a length and around off, this is played back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (3 Runs) Three more! Slight misfield! On the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket. Keshav Maharaj dives over the ball. Three taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Karthik looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Extras will help India! Downt the leg side. Karthik looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Back of a length and on off, Dinesh Karthik plays it towards point. He wants a run but is sent back.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Karthik leans forward and keeps it out.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Dinesh Karthik works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Now shows the full face of the bat and plays it down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! That is nicely played! Short and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and plays it past point and this one races away to the fence.
