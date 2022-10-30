India vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Perth Stadium, Perth. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Mohammad Shami to bowl now.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma is beaten yet again as he tries to defend.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, Markram pushes it through covers and takes one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On the pads, Temba Bavuma looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty again! Bavuma is under pressure here. He is on 3 from 10 balls. On off, this lands and moves away now. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to block.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Squares him up! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards cover.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Confusion but no harm done in the end! Just the boundary from the over then. India continue to keep it tight. On off, fuller, this is pushed to mid off.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Solid! Good length and on off, defended.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another swing, yet another miss! This is full and wide outside of. Markram looks to go over covers but is beaten.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played in the end! This is shorter and outside off, Markram rides on top of the bounce and plays it past the fielder at point. It races away. Welcome boundary. Releases the pressure a little.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Another dot! Pressure building here! This is full and outside off, Markram goes after it but misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Aiden Markram works it towards mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Does not time it that well! A low full toss on off, Bavuma pushes it to covers.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Gets this one to swing back in, brings it back in from outside off, defended.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On middle, Markram pushes it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Slashes but misses! That is a loose stroke! Quite short and well wide outside off, Markram goes after it away from the body. He is beaten.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Temba Bavuma opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Temba Bavuma guides it to point.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Well left! End of a magical over from Arshdeep Singh! Length and outside off, angling away. Left alone.
1.5 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Just unplayable! This is on a length and around off, it lands and moves away. Markram is beaten all ends up.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away. Off the mark in style! This is full and tailing back in, on the pads, it is clipped through mid-wicket for a boundary. Off the mark in style.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! THREE REDS AND THAT IS A BRILLIANT REVIEW! South Africa are rattle early. Their top two batters are out of here and India right back into the game. This is lovely, he swung the last two deliveries away, this time brings it back in a long way from outside off. Rilee Rossouw looks to heave it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud shout but turned down. Rohit reviews after having a chat with Dinesh Karthik despite the bowler saying it is going down leg. Hawk Eye shows three reds.
1.2 overs (0 Run) That is a lovely first delivery! Length and on off, this one shapes away. Rilee Rossouw defends it.
The centurion from the last game, Rilee Rossouw is the new man in.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Arshdeep Singh's superb form continues! He gets the big wicket of de Kock on the very first ball he bowls. That is the start his side wanted. This is fuller and on off, it lands and shapes away. de Kock looks to push at it but does so inside the line. It flies off the outside edge towards second slip where it is taken by Rahul. Sharp catch. The crowd here has found its voice.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A lovely nut to end a testing first over by Kumar! Length again and on off, this lands and moves away. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to defend.
0.5 over (2 Runs) That was audacious! Bavuma has probably decided to hit his way back in form! This is short and well outside off, Temba Bavuma moves across and pulls, it is more off the splice, clears mid-wicket for two. Bavuma is off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beaten again! This is good stuff from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Another one on a length and around off, shapes away. Bavuma pokes at it and is beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) Went searching for one! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Temba Bavuma hangs his bat out and is beaten.
0.2 over (1 Run) Quinton de Kock and South Africa are underway! Length and on middle, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money to begin with! On a length and around off, de Kock defends it.
