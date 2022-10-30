India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Aiden Markram b Lungi Ngidi.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Outside off, this is played down to third man for one more.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Rahul works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli hangs his bat out, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. The great man is off the mark.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Lungi Ngidi draws first blood, back in the side and gets the wicket of the Indian skipper. That is a really good bumper, Rohit is done in by the bounce and the speed on this delivery. It is short, on the body, really well-directed. Rohit looks to pull again but is cramped for room and is hurried into the stroke. It goes off the splice to the right of the bowler. He runs there and takes it. South Africa are off to a really good start here.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Not timed that well but two! Length and on off, Sharma looks to go over cover but it goes more off the splice, over cover for two.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Angled into the pad, it is nudged around the corner for one. Sedate from India so far.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Cramps the batter for room by bowling it on the body, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a gift and it is put away! A full toss on the pads, Rohit Sharma clips it past square leg and the ball races away to the fence. This is a fast outfield.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! Good stuff, when boundaries are hard to come by, singles are very important. On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Rohit clips it down towards fine leg for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, this is pushed to cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) That stays a touch low! Rahul makes room, Parnell bowls it close to his body and shorter. Rahul looks to cut but this stays low and beats the bat.
KL Rahul is gone down and needs some treatment. Might have gotten hit on the lower side of his thigh.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A quick run! A yorker outside off, Rohit jams it out towards point for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Just over! Rahul was hurried into the stroke there! Shorter and on middle, this one zips through. Rahul looks to pull, it goes off the splice but over square leg for one.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul also gets off the mark with a biggie! That is a top shot, excellent use of the wrists! On middle, slightly fuller, Rahul plants his front leg across and whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
2.1 overs (0 Run) 7 dots in a row from Parnell. Good length and on middle, this is kept out nicely.
1.6 overs (0 Run) In and out! That is a tough chance, really tough chance. It just needed to stick! Length and on middle, Rohit looks to hit it on the up but does so uppishly to the right of the bowler. Kagiso Rabada sticks his right hand out but the ball does not stay in. That needed to stick. Did not and Rohit gets a life. So, just the biggie from the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on a length, it lands on middle and then jags back in. Sharma misses to get hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is some way to get off the mark and settle the nerves. That is a massive hit! This is banged in short, Kagiso Rabada follows Rohit as he makes room. Rohit does play the pull shot and this sails over the fine leg fence. He really got hold of that one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) 9 really good balls from South Africa so far! On a length and around off, Sharma defend it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Yet again, on a length and around off, Sharma defends it nicely.
1.1 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Right on the money to begin with by Kagiso Rabada! Good length and outside off, this lands and jags back in. Sharma is cut into half as he tries to defend.
Who will start from the other end? It is Kagiso Rabada.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to start the proceedings. On a length and around off. Rahul taps it to covers and looks for a single but is sent back by Rohit. Really good bowling from Wayne Parnell.
0.5 over (0 Run) This is a lovely delivery! Good start by Parnell! A full ball, around off, this one nips away. Rahul tries to defend but again gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) Parnell drags his length back and angles it across, again no movement off the deck. Rahul strides forward to defend but misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) Rahul connects for the first time! This is full and around off. Rahul pushes it straight to cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Angles the ball across, length and outside off at 134 kph. Rahul again lunges forward to defend but misses it.
0.1 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off, not much movement seen. Rahul prods as he looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
It's almost time. The players from both teams walk out for their respective national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed by India's. We are done with all the pre-match formalities. It's time for action. The players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open for India. Wayne Parnell to start with the ball. A slip in place. Let's go...
Suryakumar Yadav says he is backing himself from the start and he has plans to play at Perth. Adds they know the conditions and he is looking forward to the game. Reckons they have to start from zero in every game. Tells quick wickets and bounce helps but he tries to enjoy his game.
SOUTH AFRICA (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (In for Tabraiz Shamsi).
INDIA (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda (In for Axar Patel), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa says it is a big game, they have had a good start, it is a good test in this game but they are confident. Adds they would have batted first too, it might swing later on but now they need to get early wickets and they have the pace attack to exploit the conditions. Informs they have one change, Lungi Ngidi comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says it seems a good surface and they know what they need to do on this wicket. States they are well prepared, it is about getting used to the bounce here and for the seamers it is about hitting the length consistently. Adds it is an important game, nothing changes and they just want to come out and do well here, stay calm and execute the plans well. Informs they have one change. Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel.
TOSS - INDIA have won the toss and they will BAT first!
This is a must-win game for both teams. Although they are in good position, no one wants to create a hurdle for themselves right now. Both teams have been in superb form lately and a win can somewhat help them unlock the door for the semis. South Africa are a point behind India and the other teams in the group will hope the points tally doesn't change for the Proteas much as it gives the other team in contention, a slight hope and a place to fight. Toss and team news coming up.
It's time for the final match of the Super Sunday and the clash sees India take on South Africa. The former are the only team who are yet to drop points while the latter too are coming on a back of a big win against Bangladesh. These two are favourites from this group to proceed further but a lose here could hamper their chances a bit, especially South Africa.
...Match Day...
