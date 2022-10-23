India and Pakistan will square off against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side would look to avenge defeat they suffered at the hands of Pakistan in last year's World Cup. On the other hand, Babar Azam and co will look to get off to good start. It would be interesting to see what team combination both sides go in with. It would also be interesting to see whether Mohammed Shami gets a go in the playing XI or not. Shaheen Shah Afridi is back for Pakistan and the match is expected to be a thriller.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)