9.6 overs (1 Run) Hit back hard! A single! Flat and on off. Pandya smacks it back to Nawaz who misfields and parries it to mid on for one. At the halfway mark, India are 45/4. 115 runs needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, driven back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, skids through. Pandya looks to drive but gets an outside edge. Good stop by Shaheen Afridi at short third man.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Angles a full ball on middle. Pandya works it to square leg, in the gap and takes two runs. Well placed.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Touch short and around off. Kohli uses his feet but only to hit it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, eased to long on for one. Three tidy overs in a row. India completely on the back foot there. Pakistan well ahead.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli lunges forward and blocks it out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On middle. Kohli keeps it out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A leg-breaker, full and on off. Kohli splices his push to point. A single is there but Pandya doesn't want to risk.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Pandya slaps it to deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A leggie, full and around off. Kohli pushes it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on off. Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle. Pandya works it to deep square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker and on off. Kohli bunts it to mid on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Pandya pushes it through covers for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Pandya prods and defends.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Blocked out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, driven down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Around off kept out.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! PATEL IS RUN OUT! India 4 down now. What is happening with India? A decision that will make the headlines but for now Patel is a goner. Interestingly, the way Mohammad Rizwan reacted, he knew he messed up as Rizwan slightly lost the ball while clipping the bails off. But the third umpire decision is out. Coming to the delivery - On middle, Patel tucks it to mid-wicket and looks for a quick single but that was a risky one. Kohli sends Azar from the halfway mark. Babar Azam there fumbles a bit as he throws it to Mohammad Rizwan. He whips the bails off but the replay shows the ball was coming off the mitts. It was touch and go for the third umpire. Very tough one to find a result. In the end, the big screen shows OUT.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle. Kohli flicks it well past square leg for a brace. 9 runs of it but Rauf gets the big wicket of Yadav. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 33 for 3. 129 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads. Patel misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and outside off. Patel knocks it through covers for a couple.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The danger man is gone! Kohli is there but Pakistan know how important is this wicket. Haris Rauf is loving it. He is probably the best bowler of Pakistan in past couple of months. Short of a length and around middle. Suryakumar opens the face of the bat and looks to dab it away but is cramped for room and it goes of the outside edge and to the keeper. Good grab from Mohammad Rizwan.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar looks to good touch! This is fraction short and around off. SKY is quick to pick up the length as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on top of off. Yadav hops and drops it to point.
