India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, tickled off the pads to square leg for a leg bye. Pakistan are 60 for 2 at the halfway mark. A bit behind the 8-ball but have done really well after losing both the openers inside the Powerplay.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on middle. Ahmed pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Pakistan! The stand moves to 43 now. Pandya gives too much room here for Ahmed to free his arms. This is outside off. Ahmed hits it past backward point and the ball races into the fence.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle. Masood gets on the front foot to defend but gets an inside edge and the ball rolls away off the pads and a quick single is taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off. Ahmed opens the face of the bat and plays it to third man for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and outside off, holds a bit. Ahmed pushes on the up and through point for a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on top of off. Ahmed goes back and cuts it past point for one more. Another tidy over by India. 50 up for Pakistan. They need to change the gears now.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat. Masood slaps it through covers for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Ashwin flights a bit, this is full and outside off. Masood uses his feet and smashes it to wide of long off for two.
8.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Ahmed eases it to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ahmed punches it to point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Ashwin starts with a carrom ball, flat and on the pads. Shan misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! A length ball, outside off and swings away. Ahmed has a feel for it, he looks to push but misses.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Ahmed blocks it out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The ball just bounced on the ground before Ashwin takes it. Masood's stay continues. Short ball from Shami from 'round the wicket and angling in. Masood pulls but again fails to hit well. It goes off the top edge to fine leg. Ravichandran Ashwin was a bit late to run forward and as a result, the ball didn't carry there.
Has that been taken? India are celebrating but it has been taken upstairs. SOFT SIGNAL IS OUT! Big moment in the game as this partnership was going along nicely.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Shami is still getting some swing, this one tails in on the hips, it is flicked to fine leg for a leg bye.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Ahmed chops it back to the keeper. No run this time.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and down the leg side. Ahmed misses his flick.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Pandya bangs a bouncer on middle. Masood pulls, it goes off the top edge and wide of the man at fine leg for a boundary. Well played in the end. Shan Masood knew where the fielder was and played it very late. Pakistan are getting a move along. 9 runs off the over. A stand also building.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller now on middle, Ahmed forces it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Shan dabs it to third man for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Sharp work from Pandya! This is on the hips. Masood fends it away on the leg side and looks for a run which was not available. He is clearly sent back. Pandya runs across, collects and hits at the striker's end. Masood looks in and the replay confirms it. Shan Masood calls the physio as he has some trouble with his finger. The extra bounce caused some pain there.
6.2 overs (3 Runs) THREE RUNS! Ahmed pushes hard this time for the third! Short in length and outside off, this is pulled over mid-wicket for three runs. The umpire check for a short run and the batter looks fine.
6.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is on a nagging length, outside off and gets it to shape a bit away. Ahmed has a poke at it but misses.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Length and on middle, Ahmed clips it past square leg for one. At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan are 32/2. India will be happy off the two at the moment.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Change of pace from Shami! On the hips and Ahmed works it to square leg.
5.4 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! Good running! Good shot as well! Shami again tries to angle in but strays it down the leg side. Masood flicks it past square leg. The square boundaries are big and the fielder chases it down.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A loosener from Shami! This is way outside off, on a length. Masood steps across and punches it through point. Quick outfield and it races into the fence.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, extra bounce and at good pace as well, at 140 clicks. Shan Masood looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shami angles it back in from 'round the wicket and on middle. Masood is hurried as he keeps it out on the leg side.
