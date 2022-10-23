India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rohit Sharma who has lost his voice says he can't believe what just happened. Adds things like this can be expected. States they always believed and they always back themselves irrespective of the situation. Mentions the pitch had something in it for the bowlers and the pacers used the conditions well but Pakistan batted well later on. Admits it was not going to be an easy target to chase and they had to bat really well. Also says Hardik and Kohli were brilliant, they are experienced players and they took the game as deep as possible. Ends by saying it is a confidence boosting win and from where they won is more pleasing and it is probably Kohli's best knock ever.
Babar Azam says their bowlers bowled well but credit to Kohli and Pandya as stole the game. Adds with the bat, it was not easy with the swing there but they built a partnership and ended well. Shares he told boys to stick to the plans but credit to Kohli again. Reckons he utlized his main bowlers earlier because he wanted some wickets. Adds there are many positives from this game.
The crowd roars as Kohli has been handed the MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD. He says it is a surreal atmosphere. Adds Hardik told to just believe. Shares that they knew that Nawaz had one over. Adds they had a plan to go after Shaheen and Rauf. Tells that the shots in the second last over were instinctive. Says his innings at Mohali against Australia was similar but this game will rank much higher. On the crowd, says it is phenomenal. He was struggling but the crowd supported him throughout.
Earlier in the day, after electing to bowl, India had Pakistan in trouble by getting the two openers early. Shan Masood though along with the rest took his side to a competitive total. In reply, India were always behind the 8-ball but a brilliant innings from Kohli who got able support from Pandya ensured it is India who have pulled a rabbit out of the hat.
Pakistan will be heart broken! This is a defeat which they sink in so easy! Even their fans in the crowd looked heart broken. Their bowlers were breathing fire earlier on. They had India right on the back foot but they just succumbed under pressure in the final phase of the innings. Bowlers like Rauf and Shaheen who are known for their excellent bowling at the death just could not handle the pressure of the big stage. To add to that, Nawaz who has had an amazing 6 months or so, turned out to be the villian. Have to believe, that no ball in the last over is what cost Pakistan the game.
India were down and out at 31 for 4, they were behind the 8-ball game big time. Then came the stand which gane India hope. Pandya and Kohli batted wonderfully. The two took their time initially, did not panic even when the run rate needed went above 11, they continued to play their own way and when the time came, the two stepped on the gas. It was the 12th over which shifted the momentum towards India where they got 20. From there on, India always managed to keep the run rate needed in tact. It came down to around 50 needed in the last three and then it was the Kohli show. It was he who started finding the boundaries and they got it down to 16 from the last over. Pandya was dismissed on the very first ball but Kohli stayed there till the end and ensured his side got over the line.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! No matter what one is doing, get on your feet and bow down to the King! Virat Kohli, he is a player of a lifetime. What a knock. Yes, he has done it before but this was special. Very special. He has stolen a win from Pakistan. The crowd here are going bonkers. Have to say, they have witnessed a special game and a magical knock from one of the best ever, Virat Kohli!
19.6 overs (1 Run) ASHWIN HITS THE WINNING RUNS! India have done it in some fashion! This is full and around off. Ashwin lofts it over mid off and that will be enough for India. Virat Kohli is in tears. He was the architect of this chase. That man deserves all the praise. KING KOHLI, TAKE A BOW. INDIA WIN BY 4 WICKETS.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Scores level! This is full and down the leg side. Ashwin leaves it alone.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to bat! 2 needed in just the one ball. What a finish to the game. All three results possible. What will it be?
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT!! STUMPED! A quicker ball, full and down the leg side. DK misses his sweep and gets hit on the pads. It rolls back behind for Rizwan who collect quickly and clips the bails off. Karthik is found off-guarded and Rizwan does brilliantly to remove the bails. Another twist in this chase! What a game this is turning out to be! ASHWIN ON THE STRIKE. TWO RUNS NEEDED NOW.
19.4 overs (3 Runs) THREE BYES! A yorker, angling on off. Kohli misses his sweep and the ball hits the stumps. Kohli is bowled but it was a free hit. The ball rolls to third man and the batters take three runs. Pakistan are asking the umpires that it should be a dead ball as it hit the stumps but it's not. 2 runs needed in 2 balls.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is way outside off, way over the tramline. Left alone. 5 runs needed now. Free hit continues.
19.4 overs (7 Runs) SIX! KOHLI, WHAT A BEAUTY! India still in the game! A full toss on middle. Kohli pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie. The fielder there leaps but fails to stop it. HOLD ON, A NO BALL IS CALLED. It was above the height. Babar Azam is not happy. He has a long chat with the umpires. FREE HIT COMING UP. 6 runs needed off 3 balls.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Dinesh Karthik puts in a shift! TWO RUNS! this is full and around off. Kohli drags it to long on and takes two runs. Good running. A biggie is needed.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, around off. Dinesh Karthik comes down the track and slams it to long on for a single. No no-ball as DK came down the pitch. Virat Kohli on the strike. 15 runs needed now.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat! The player who has been picked in this side as a finisher. This is exactly the role he is in the side for. He has done it before, can he do it again?
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! PANDYA GOES! New batter will be on strike! This is full and on middle, a pacers delivery. Rizwan was standing well behind than the mark. This is full and on middle. Pandya swings across the line but gets a top edge and it goes high but not far enough. Babar takes a simple catch at covers.
The last two balls have changed the course of the game! 16 is surely chasable. The two out there will back themselves against Nawaz. Nawaz, the last time he bowled against India in the last over did not have a lot to defend and he failed to do so. This time he has 15. Can he do it? Can he hold his nerve here?
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KING KOHLI! YES,HE DOES! Kohli has done what was required! 12 runs off the last two balls and the equation gets simple for the last over. 16 runs needed with probably Mohammad Nawaz to bowl that. Short and on the hips. Kohli whacks it behind square on the leg side for a biggie.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OUT OF THE GROUND! Virat Kohli is playing one of his best innings here! What a shot this is! A slower bouncer and on middle. Kohli gets on top of the bounce and smokes it straight down for a biggie. Can Virat Kohli hit another boundary?
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Pandya is hurried as he pulls it to long on for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Dots are gold right now! Just two off the half over! Brilliant from Rauf till now. A pacy short ball, outside off. Pandya slashes and misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Kohli punches on the up and to deep cover for one.
This over, this over is really crucial! With Nawaz having one left, Rauf needs to bowl a good one here. If he goes for runs here, pretty sure India will back the two out there to hit maybe even 15 or 18 in the last over.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, heaved to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third off the over! And the equation gets closer! India still in the game untill Kohli is there. Not the best of nights for Shaheen Afridi! He gives away 17 runs and helps India get back in the game! This is angled on the hips. Kohli pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. 31 runs needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Pandya looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to point. A single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single. Kohli wanted another one but settles with one.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Races to the fence! Afridi follows Kohli on the leg side. This is on middle. Kohli lofts it over covers. Three fielders converge to stop the ball but fails to do so. A boundary.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off. Kohli drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and way outside off. Left alone. Wided.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Kohli! King Kohli steps up on the big occasion. If he chases this down, this will be one of his best ones. Still, a long way to go. This is short and on middle, he pulls it to deep mid-wicket and the ball just bounces before touching the ropes. He loves to score runs against the arch rivals.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for a quick couple. India need 48 runs in 18 balls. A big over is needed by India.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Rizwan! Good stop by him! This is turning out to be a really good over for Pakistan! Short and outside off. Pandya pulls but gets a bottom edge and to the right of the keeper.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Well bowled! This is the slower one, short and outside off. Kohli looks to go over third man but misses.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) This is short and outside off. Kohli shuffles across and smacks it uppishly and to deep extra-cover. Two runs.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the pads. Pandya whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, slightly short. Pandya nudges it to mid-wicket. They look for two but settle with one. 54 runs needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Pandya swings and misses.
15.5 overs (3 Runs) Three wides! Nothing going Pakistan's way at the moment. Short and down the leg side. Pandya misses his pull. Mohammad Rizwan gets a big hand on it or else that was going to the fence. Afridi cuts it off at fine leg. Two runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Kohli slaps it to the left of mid off for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Kohli looks to work on the leg side but mistimes it back to Rauf.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Uses the pace! This is outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Rauf serves a short ball, outside off, nips a bit away. Pandya looks to cut but misses.
