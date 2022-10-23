India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
...THE CHASE...
The target is a stiff one! Pakistan have a brilliant bowling attack but India have a star-studded batting line-up. What will be interesting is, will the Pakistan bowlers get the same amount of movement as the Indian bowlers got earlier on? If they do, their pacers can be deadly. Stay tuned for what could be an amazing second half.
Arshdeep Singh is down for a chat. He says he just enjoyed the moment as he feels it may not come again. Adds they targeted the wickets and the pads as the square boundaries were big. Hopes they will chase it down.
India were absolutely brilliant with the new ball! Especially Arshdeep Singh who was easily the pick of the bowlers. He was well supported by Kumar first and then Shami. However, the Indian spinners just weren't upto the mark. They let the pressure off in the middle overs. India did manage to pull it back well though courtesy Hardik and but they will feel they gave a little too many runs towards the end. They would have loved to have kept Pakistan to below 150 but the death bowling was once again the issue for their side.
When Shan Masood walked in, it wasn't easy to bat. They had lost Babar early and the new ball was doing a lot. Rizwan also followed soon and Pakistan were 2 down for 15. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood then weathered the storm and once they got their eye in, started scoring fluently. Iftikhar Ahmed changed the momentum and the tide in the space of 7 balls but once he fell, there was a procession. From 91 for 2, they ended up being 120 for 7. However, Masood who got a fine half ton up and along with the tail have taken their side to a very good total.
That is a brilliant recovery from Pakistan and they will surely be the happier of the two sides in the break! They really have to be thankful to Shan Masood who played an absolutely brilliant knock. Yes, he did not go at a very high strike rate but hung in there when needed and is the main reason for his side to get to a total which can be considered par.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO BYES! This is full and outside off. Rauf swings and misses. Masood runs across. The keeper throws it to Kumar who has a shy at his side but misses. The ball rolls to long off and another single is taken. Two to end. PAKISTAN END WITH 159.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots! Well done Kumar! Good comeback! Kumar bowls it outside off again. Rauf is swinging everything but fails to connect again.
19.4 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! This is full and outside off. Rauf swings across the line and misses.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIRST BALL SIX! What a shot! Pakistan eyeing 165 probably now! On a length and on the pads. Rauf whacks it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Now what Masood expected! Afridi goes after playing a decent cameo. Short of a length and on middle. Afridi opens his body up as he looks to pull but miscues it completely and it goes off the leading edge back for Kumar who takes a simple catch. Haris Rauf will be on the strike.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Masood pushes it to mid off for a single. Masood is betting on Afridi to hit some lusty blows.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starts with a delivery way outside off. Masood leaves it. A wide to start the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped behind square on the leg side for one. 14 runs off the over. Not the end Arshdeep Singh wanted but still a brilliant spell. 150 up!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A yorker, angling down. It goes through the legs of Afridi who looks to whip. Dinesh Karthik gets a big hand on it as he dives to his right and removes the pace from it. One run.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Six and now four! The Pakistani fans get their voice back. This is full and outside off. Afridi thumps it straight down past mid off for four runs.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Where has this come from? Afridi with a biggie. Short in length and on off, sits nicely for Afridi who pulls it hard and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off. Masood taps it to backward point for on. Fifty for Masood. That is a top effort by him. He made his comeback recently into the Pakistan side, has not had the best of times recetly after being picked in the XI but what a time to come back to form. A big game, his side was in deep trouble when he walked out and he has bailed them out of it and taken them to a good score. Needs to stay there till the end though.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off. Afridi splices his push to third man for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Only a single! Length and on the pads. Afridi flicks it behind square leg for a single. He will keep the strike.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Way down the leg side, Shan helps it to fine leg for a single. Shaheen Afridi has a free hit here. He will look to go big.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and on middle. Shan backs away to ramp it but misses.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST WIDE OF MID ON! Well timed! This is full and angling on middle. Masood flicks on the up, Ravichandran Ashwin dives to his left but it goes away from him and into the fence.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fourtunate one! Masood won't mind though! On a length and on leg. Masood makes room to drive but gets an outside edge and it races to the third man fence.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and just around leg. Masood shuffles in his crease looking to scoop it away on the leg side but misses.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off. Afridi hits it past cover for a couple of runs. 150 still possible for Pakistan as Shan Masood is still out. He is out for a long time and needs to make the most of it.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A yorker but just straying down the leg side. Afridi misses his flick. That was very close to the pole.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is flicked behind square leg for a brace.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Asif Ali goes now! What a night Arshdeep Singh is having! One to remeber for a while! Singh bangs it short and on middle, the ball does not much much. Ali tries to duck but keeps his bat hanging in front of him. The ball hits the gloves and goes behind for Dinesh Karthik to take it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on middle. Masood plays it to point again. He looks for one more but Virat Kohli is quick to the ball and keeps it down to one.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, fuller. Masood guides it uppishly to deep point for a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off. Ali knocks it to point for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle, Ali pushes it to mid on for a single. Excellent spell from Pandya. Just four overs remaining now and Shan Masood plays a key role as Pakistan look for 150 from here.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Nawaz's stay is over! What a comeback from Pandya! his third wicket and this is really good bowling from him! Nawaz stays on the back foot and again looks for a short ball but Hardik cramps him and pushes his length further. This is on middle. Nawaz tries to play the upper cut but gets a faint edge and Dinesh Karthik makes no mistake.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nawaz will be the aggressor now, clearly! This is full and around off. Nawaz makes room for himself and powers it to deep extra-cover for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nawaz read the field! He anticipated a short ball and stays on the back foot. This is outside off and Nawaz ramps it over backward point for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Shan Masood pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Match Reports
- India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Pakistan are 159/8. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.