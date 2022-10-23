India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 10 from the over then! The 100 is up for India and they need anotehr 60 in 5 overs. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker this time and on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away and that races away to the fence. Kohli is on a roll now! Poor delivery again with fine leg up! Kohli steps out and this is full and on the pads. He clips it past short fine leg for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one, slower again, Pandya pulls it through mid-wicket. Just another single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent stuff from Naseem Shah! Bangs it short and on middle, making the batter hit towards the longer part. Kohli pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! On middle, Kohli works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. Two taken. Excellent running again.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A really good over from Shadab. Brilliant comeback from him after going for a boundary earlier on. This is tossed up outside off, it is dragged through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Kohli wanted a run but is rightly sent back! On middle, Kohli steps out but does not get to the pitch of it. He looks to work it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the off side. Kohli wants a run but is sent back.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, a little bit of extra bounce, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik misses out! Shorter and outside off, Pandya cuts but finds point. He had enough time to pick the gap there.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it air, bowls it fuller and outside off, it is hit down to long off for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! A boundary to begin this over as well. Pakistan seem under pressure now and runs have started to flow all of a sudden! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped past cover. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives but fails to stop it.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A superb delivery to end the over! Still a good one for India! A yorker on middle, this is jammed back to the bowler.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli now makes room, steps out and looks to go over covers but this goes off the inner half as it is angled into him towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor ball and Kohli puts it away! With fine leg up, that is not where you want to bowl. it is on the pads, Kohli plays it behind short fine leg for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) That is really good fielding! A full toss on the pads. Kohli drives it towards cover. The fielder there dives to his left and stops it. Only one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket. The weight on the shot is perfect and two is taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Sees Kohli step out and goes wide outside off. Kohli chases it, it goes off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! Three in the over. That is a massive over and one which could be the momentum shifter. 86 needed in 48. Run rate needed just over 10 now. Game on! This is flatter and on middle, Pandya smashes it over the long on fence for a biggie. Stand and deliver.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into imddle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Smart batting again.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a shot and a half! Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and tonks it over the long on fence. Good sensible batting. The straight boundaries are short here and Kohli targets that. This is just the kind of over India needed.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A LOUD APPEAL BUT TURNED DOWN! Is there an inside edge onto the pads. A review has been taken for caught. NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and that is a waste of a review. Maybe Pakistan took it as it was Kohli! Kohli makes room. Nawaz follows him. He looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Nawaz drags his length back and bowls it short and on middle, it is slapped down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a powerful hit! Pandya does have the ability to change the course of the game in a few overs. Runs need now below 100. This is a top start to the over. Can they make this into a big one! Angled into the pads, this is whipped over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Really good fielding! Nice cricket all-around! On middle, this is whipped wide of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his left and makes a good stop. Two taken.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Singles won't harm Pakistan! Fires it outside off, Pandya slaps it through covers and takes one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Just another single! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for another one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! India will hope this is just the start for them! This is full, right in the slot, Pandya powers it down the ground to the long on fence.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Straight to the fielder! Dots will build pressure! Shorter and on off, this is cut to point.
