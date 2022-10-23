India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end! Fuller and on the pads, it is hit down to long on for one.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, this is guided past point for two.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) PUT DOWN! Harsh to call it a drop though! Good effort from Ashwin! Masood steps out and hits it hard and back towards the right of the bowler. Ashwin sticks his right hand out, it hits the hand and goes towards cover. Two taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped past cover for one.
Mohammad Nawaz comes in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Haider Ali has gifted his wicket here! Not sure what Pakistan are doing here. This is really poor. They have lost three wickets for hardly any runs. On a length and around middle, Haider Ali looks to heave it across the line but just like Shadab, he hits it high up in the air. Suryakumar Yadav takes it nicely at deep mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and on off, Ali lifts it over cover. Two taken.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, defended. Things have now gone quiet for Pakistan.
Haider Ali is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a really good catch from Suryakumar Yadav! Shadab's stay is a short one and not a good one. He clears his front leg and looks to tonk this length ball over the long on fence. He only manages to hit it high up in the air towards long on. Suryakumar Yadav takes a really good catch. This is a really good passage of play for the Indians.
13.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another excellent delivery! A length delivery, it yet again zips off the surface and moves away. Shadab is beaten as he tries to block.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a brilliant over from Shami! Just the kind his team needed. Shadab comes down the track and looks to go over mid off but mistimes it towards the fielder there for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Pace, bounce and movement. Good length and on off, this lands and moves away. Khan is beaten as he tries to push at it.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! That is some shot to get off the mark! Pure timing! Fuller and on off, this is timed past mid off and it races away to the fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a length, this is guided to point.
Shadab Khan comes in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! Fifty and out for Iftikhar Ahmed and that is a welcome wicket for India. They needed as Iftikhar Ahmed was going great guns. This is full and straight, on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed just misses a straight ball to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Can India build from here?
12.1 overs (0 Run) A loud shout but turned down! An inside edge saves Iftikhar Ahmed! Fuller and on middle, Iftikhar Ahmed looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Mohammad Shami comes back probably for one over.
11.6 overs (3 Runs) Fifty for Iftikhar Ahmed! What a knock and what a time to play this. Pakistan were in deep trouble and he has taken them to safer shores. Needs to continue though. Gets there by cutting this past point, the fielder in the deep runs to his left and keeps it down to three.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Now pushes this one through and on the pads. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the three in the over and 4 in the last two. This one is not as long as the last two but still the same amount of runs. This is fired outside off, it is hit towards long off. The connection is not that great. The fielder leaps, takes it but is falling over the ropes. He tries to throw it back in but ends up doing it outside the boundary line. Momentum has shifted completely here.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence yet again! Iftikhar Ahmed is turning the tide in favor of Pakistan. He is a six-hitter and it is on display here. Another top shot. Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and powers it well over the long on fence for another biggie. Axar under huge pressure now.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and fires it into the pads. Iftikhar Ahmed looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Iftikhar Ahmed is in his elements. He is a big hitter and has nailed this one. Welcome into the attack, Axar Patel! He knows Axar does not turn it a lot and hence, plays it with the angle. Plays the slog sweep and clears the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Change. Axar Patel to bowl now.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good sensible batting! Gets the biggie, now works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a meaty blow! You have to really hit it well if you want to clear the fence here! Iftikhar Ahmed steps out and gets to the pitch of it. He tonks it well over the long on fence for a biggie. Much-needed and it is the first of the game.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to the right of the bowler who stops it well.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Not an easy chance though! Iftikhar Ahmed makes room, this is tossed up on off, it is hit towards cover. Rohit leaps but ends up tipping it over. It goes towards long off for two.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Was that a chance? Iftikhar Ahmed steps out, this is fired on the pads. He looks to flick but misses, it goes between his legs. The keeper fails to take it cleanly and it goes towards short fine leg.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
