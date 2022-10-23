India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) End of a brilliant over from Naseem Shah! Length and on off, Kohli defends.
Virat Kohli is the new man in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Naseem Shah gets rid of KL Rahul yet again and he has played on yet again. This dismissal was so similar to the way he got out in the Asia Cup a few months back. Good length and on off, this one comes back in a touch. Rahul looks to play it with an open face of the bat. It goes off the inside edge and then onto the stumps. Perfect start for Pakistan.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, defended.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, Rahul guides it down to third man and takes two.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Better! Just a tad full! On off, Rahul strokes it nicely to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Going down leg! Rahul is disappointed he did not put that away! Angled into the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. Half an appeal but turned down. Naseem Shah was looking to shape it away from the leg stump line but no movement there. Needs to correct it if no movement.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Naseem Shah.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Two to end! A decent start for India! Fuller and on off, Rohit just leans into it and strokes it through covers. Two taken.
0.5 over (0 Run) On the fuller side again, Rohit plays it late and towards cover. He is worried about the one coming back in and hence, is playing it late.
0.4 over (1 Run) Really good stop! This is way too far outside off, on the fuller side, it is jammed out towards point. The fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. A run taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rohit is off the mark too! Shaheen looks to go full again but serves another full toss on the pads, it is clipped through square leg for one.
Halt! Rohit Sharma has some issues with the sightscreen which needs to be resolved.
0.2 over (1 Run) Close! Fuller and around off, KL Rahul looks to push at it, this one comes back in a touch, it goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for one. Rahul and India are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Just short! What a start that would have been for Pakistan! No swing though first up! Shaheen goes full, he ends up bowling a full toss but it dips towards the end. Rahul plays a check-shot. It goes uppishly but lands just short of Shaheen.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 160, are 8/1. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.