India vs Pakistan: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Hardik Pandya is up for a chat. He says he is excited and it's fantastic to play under such a crowd. Adds he has fond memories of playing in Australia. Shares that his body is fine and informs he will bowl later. Reckons they are playing international cricket and there are certain standards here. They are ready to face Pakistan.
PAKISTAN (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
INDIA (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan says they wanted to bowl first too but the toss is not in their hands and now they'll try and bat well. Mentions they have prepared well, they had a good series in New Zealand and are looking forward to do well here. Informs about the combination of his side.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India. He says it looks like a good pitch, there is grass covering but he's not sure how helpful will it be with the overcast conditions, it might swing. Adds the preparation has been good, they have been here for some time and have prepared well. He hopes they can entertain the massive crowd here. Informs about his side.
TOSS - The MCG roars as both captains walk out for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of INDIA. THEY WILL BOWL FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Ian Smith says there are big square boundaries and the good thing is the sun is out now. Michael Clarke says the pitch is hard and has a nice green covering. Adds the opening batters need to be careful due to the early swing and the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Pakistan are 0/0. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.