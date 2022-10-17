Team India had a promising day as they defeated Australia by six runs in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday. After posting a total of 186/7 in 20.0 overs, with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav hitting half-centuries, the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out Australia at 180, with Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, taking three and two wickets, respectively. Apart from all these triumphs, one thing which caught everyone's attention was Virat Kohli's brilliant throw, which ended up dismissing Tim David.

At 18.1 overs, Harshal Patel bowled a delivery to Josh Inglis, to which he played a defensive shot and ran for a single but unfortunately, the ball landed in Kohli's hand who threw it at the strikers end and Tim David, who was batting at 5, got run out.

Coming to the match, Aaron Finch's 76 kept Australia in the driver's seat in their chase of 187 for long, but Indian bowlers and fielders together did a superb job to snatch the victory.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored 57 runs off 33 balls and Suryakumar Yadav hit 50 off 33 as Team India scored 186 for 7 in 20 overs. For Australia, Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 30 runs.

Apart from him, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Ashton Agar scalped one wicket each.