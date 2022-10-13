India's wait for an ICC title is in its ninth year. The last time the Indian cricket team won an ICC event at the 2013 Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni was still the skipper. As the Rohit Sharma-led India gear up for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, all the cricket fans of the team would hope for a change in fortune. However, the buildup to the event for India has been marred with injuries. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out due to injury while stand-by pacer Deepak Chahar will also not be able to play in the T20 World Cup due to injury, according to a PTI report.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, in a podcast on Sky Sports, said that India need to come out of their shell if they are to do well in ICC events.

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. They have hugely experienced cricketers from the IPL and high-class T20 cricketers. But they played some timid cricket in world events, almost gone into their shell. There is a different mindset from a bilateral to a World Cup. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays. They have got to keep that hitting potential from Rohit, Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form," said the former English skipper on Sky Sports.

"They are missing two great cricketers in Bumrah and Jadeja. Got to keep the same mindset that they have shown in the bilaterals in the last year or so."

India start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.