India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul eye a solid start for India vs Zimbabwe. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first vs Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India have replaced Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the game. The Rohit-Sharma led India have already sealed a spot in the semi-finals but only a win can help them finish at the top of the Group B table of the ongoing T20 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Zimbabwe straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground