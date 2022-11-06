IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: India Off To A Slow Start vs Zimbabwe At MCG
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul eye a solid start for India vs Zimbabwe.
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Group 2 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul eye a solid start for India vs Zimbabwe. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first vs Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India have replaced Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the game. The Rohit-Sharma led India have already sealed a spot in the semi-finals but only a win can help them finish at the top of the Group B table of the ongoing T20 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Match between India and Zimbabwe straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 13:31 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: It's game time!KL Rahul is on the strike, Rohit Sharma is at the other end. Zimbabwe's left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
- 13:29 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: Play starts in minutes from now!The national anthems are over. Both the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out their at the middle. The play starts in just few minutes from now. Don't go anywhere and stay connected for the live updates from the game.
- 13:19 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: Here are Playing XIs -India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep SinghZimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
- 13:11 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh KarthikIndia have decided to give Rishabh Pant a chance in this game. Dinesh Karthik has been rested to accomodate Pant in the playing XI. At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that Pant is the only guy who hasn't got a game, including the warm-up matches, hence the team management wanted to give him a chance.
- 13:07 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: India opt to bat first!India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first vs Zimbabwe in their final game of the group stage. India would be needing a win out of it to end at the top spot in Group B of the Super 12 of T20 World Cup.
- 13:01 (IST)Back to India vs Zimbabwe match!India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Zimbabwe counterpart Craig Erwine both are out at the middle for the toss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay connected, the toss takes place in just some seconds from now...
- 13:00 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan enter semi-finals!Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets at Adelaide Oval and sealed their semi-final spot. They are now certain to finish at the top two of Group B table in the Super 12 of T20 World Cup. Follow the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match highlights HERE
- 12:48 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: What could be India's playing XI?Given India have already qualified for the top 4, will they be looking to try any player from the bench in this game vs Zimbabwe? Will the team be tempted to drop Ravichandran Ashwin, who has looked off colour in the tournament, for Yuzvendra Chahal? Check out our predicted India XI CLICK HERE
- 12:43 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: India are into semi-finals!South Africa's disappointing loss to Netherlands in their last league game today eliminated the former from the tournament, while the result also helped India seal a semi-final spot for themselves. India will now be aiming to confirm a top of the table finish with a win over Zimbabwe.
- 12:01 (IST)India vs Zimbabwe: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match. India have already qualified for the semi-finals, but they would still be looking for a better finish at the group stage.