Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: Will Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant Get A Go In Playing XI vs Netherlands
India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: India aim to maintain winning momentum vs Netherlands
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: India aim to register two wins on the trot© AFP
T20 World Cup, India vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates: After registering a famous win over Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India will look to continue the winning momentum as they take the field against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A day prior to the match, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey made it clear that the management is not looking to rest any player, and the side will play the best combination possible. The Netherlands had faced a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their opening match in the Super 12 stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of T20 World Cup Match between India and Netherlands straight from the Sydney Cricket Ground
Super 12 - Match 11, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 27, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
NED
IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
% chance to win
IND 84%
NED 16%
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:34 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Match poised for late startThe match between India and Netherlands was slated to start at 12:30 PM with toss taking place at 12, but with the clash between South Africa and Bangladesh still not over, the game will start off late! The toss is also set to be delayed!
- 11:28 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Will Hardik Pandya be rested?There were rumours of Hardik Pandya being rested for the match against Netherlands, however, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey cleared the air, saying the management is not looking to rest anyone.
- 11:22 (IST)India vs Netherlands: All eyes on KL RahulAfter failing to get going in the opening match against Pakistan, KL Rahul would look to return to his best and find his mojo ahead of the crucial game against South Africa on Sunday
- 11:16 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Team India raring to go for contest vs NetherlandsAhead of the match, the official handle of BCCI posted a video of Team India's preparations for the match against Netherlands
Preps #TeamIndia ready to hit the ground running. #T20WorldCup | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/5P1GRAOzmf— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2022
- 11:09 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Will Rishabh Pant get a go?The fortunes have turned around for Rishabh Pant in the shortest format of the game and he no longer finds himself as a sure-shot starter in the playing XI. Will Team India experiment and look to give the left-handed batter a go against the Netherlands?
- 11:04 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Will Chahal get a go in the playing XI?The question on everybody's minds is whether Yuzvendra Chahal will come into the lineup against the Netherlands?
- 11:01 (IST)India vs Netherlands: India aim to make it two wins on the trotTeam India will look to make it two wins on the trot after scripting a famous victory against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG. Will India make any changes to their playing XI?
- 10:59 (IST)India vs Netherlands: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Super 12 match between India and Netherlands.Stay tuned for Live Action!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.