IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl vs India, Axar Patel Replaces Deepak Hooda
IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match between the sides in Adelaide on Wednesday.
India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Group 2 Match Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match between the sides in Adelaide on Wednesday. There is a cloud cover over Adelaide Oval currently ahead of the start of the crucial match. Both the sides have four points each to their credit after playing three matches apiece in the tournament. The winner of this game will make its chances of qualifying for the semi-finals stronger. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
Here are the Live Score Updates of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Adelaide Oval:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
- 13:08 (IST)T20 WC Live: Axar Patel replaces Deepak HoodaAxar Patel has replaced Deepak Hooda in the playing XI for the match against Bangladesh, informed India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. Sharing the playing XIs of both the teams next...
- 13:04 (IST)T20 WC Live: Bangladesh opt to bowl firstBangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the Group 2 match between the sides in Adelaide.
- 13:02 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Toss coming next!We are just seconds away from the toss. Both Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan have handed their playing XIs and are at the middle of the ground for the coin flip. Rohit flips the coin...
- 12:56 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: What could be India's playing XI?While India head coach Rahul Dravid backed out-of-form batter KL Rahul ahead of the match against Bangladesh, there are still clouds of uncertainity over the availability of Dinesh Karthik for the game. Have a look at our analysis on what could be India's playing XI vs Bangladesh. CLICK HERE
- 12:53 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Fans greet Indian players!It doesn't matter wherever the squad goes, the fans of Indian team are always there to welcome the players.
- 12:39 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: How is the weather currently in Adelaide?The Adelaide Oval, the venue for today's India vs Bangladesh game, has some cloud cover currently. The good news is that it is not raining, but looking at the view, it feels that it may start raining any time. So folks, just keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best!
- 12:35 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Video from India's practiceHave a look at how the Indian team prepared itself for the Bangladesh game:
- 12:31 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Is Dinesh Karthik match-fit?Dinesh Karthik got injured in India's previous match against South Africa in Perth and he had to leave the ground mid-way during the match. Rishabh Pant had replaced him as a substitute wicketkeeper for the rest of the game while Karthik had already batted by then. While the team management has shared no update regarding his fitness, Karthik was seen practising ahead of the Bangladesh match. READ HERE
- 12:27 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Will it rain in Adelaide during the game?The weather forecast has suggested that there is 60 per cent chance of rainfall in Adelaide during the match. No doubt, the Super 12 game is at risk of being abandoned due to rain. To all cricket fans, keep praying for mercy from rain Gods and CLICK HERE to know about today's Adelaide weather in detail.
- 12:10 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to this space! It's India vs Bangladesh match today at the Adelaide Oval. The toss of the match is slated to take place at 1:00 PM IST and the game is set to kick off at 1:30 PM. Stay connected for all the updates related to the game.