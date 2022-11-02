IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022, Highlights: India Prevails Over Bangladesh By 5 Runs In Rain-Curtailed Match
India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Group 2 Match Highlights: Arshdeep Singh held his nerve on the final ball as Bangladesh needed 7 runs to win, to help India register a narrow 5-run win. Chasing 185, Bangladesh had gotten off to a flyer, but with target revised to 151 in 16 overs as per the DLS method after rain played spoilsport, Bangladesh lost the plot and they lost wickets in quick succession, losing the match by 5 runs. Earlier,Virat Kohli scored 64 off 44 balls as India posted a total 184 for 6 of vs Bangladesh in the ongoing Group 2 match between the sides in Adelaide. KL Rahul (32-ball 50) and Suryakumar Yadav (16-ball 30) also played crucial knocks. Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. (SCORECARD)
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed
Here are the Highlights of the T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Adelaide Oval:
- 17:47 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: INDIA WIN!!India wrap up a nervy five-run win. Taskin Ahmed and Nurul Hassan provided a real scare in the final over, but Arshdeep managed to hold his nerve on the final ball to seal a narrow-win for India.That's it from our Coverage. Thanks for tuning in
- 17:45 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: FOUR! Bangladesh need 7 runs to winNurul Hasan dishes the yorker out for a four and Bangladesh need 7 runs to win off the last ball. A six will send the match into a super over
- 17:43 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh need 13 runs off 3Bangladesh need 13 runs to win in the final 3 balls
- 17:42 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: SIX!Nurul Hasan! He smashes the short ball for a massive six! Bangladesh need 13 runs to win in 4 balls
- 17:40 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Arshdeep Singh to bowl final overArshdeep Singh is the one who will bowl the final over for India
- 17:38 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: In final over, Bangladesh need 20 runsIn the final over, Bangladesh need 20 runs to win. Who will bowl the final over for India?
- 17:36 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: SIX! Taskin keeping Bangladesh in the gameHardik Pandya pitches one short and Taskin smashes it for a six! Bangladesh need 21 runs to win off 9 balls
- 17:35 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: FOUR! Taskin Ahmed smashes itHardik Pandya pitches one up and Taskin Ahmed smashes the ball towards the extra cover boundary for a FOUR! Bangladesh 27 to win off 11 balls
- 17:33 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh need 31 runs to win off final 2Bangladesh are 120/6 after 14 overs and the side needs 31 runs to win off the final 2 overs! Tense finish...
- 17:28 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: FOUR! Good start to 14th over for BANFOUR! Nurul Hasan smashes Arshdeep down the ground for a four! Bangladesh still in the game as they look to chase down 151
- 17:25 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! Hardik strikes againHardik pitches this one in the good length area. Mossaddek Hossain came down the track, but he ends up missing and the ball rattles the stumpsBangladesh 108/6. The match is quickly slipping away from Bangladesh
- 17:22 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! Yasir Ali walks backHardik Pandya now gets into the wicket-taking action and a short one does for Yasir Ali. Bangladesh are losing the plot as they are five down.Bangladesh 102/5 in 12.2 overs
- 17:18 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! Shakib fallsArshdeep Singh is the man for India. He strikes twice in the same over, dismisses Afif Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh truly on the backfoot now! Bangladesh 100/4, need 51 runs to win off 25 balls
- 17:14 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! Arshdeep strikesArshdeep Singh delivers straight away! Afif Hossain departs. India now have Bangladesh 3 down in 151-run chase
- 17:13 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Arshdeep in the attackArshdeep Singh is called into the attack by skipper Rohit Sharma. Can he provide the crucial breakthrough of Shakib?
- 17:12 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh need 52 runs to win off final 5Shakib holds the key as Bangladesh now need 52 runs to win off final 5 overs. Tense finish on the cards
- 17:11 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Shakib on the attackShakib is now on the attack and he hits back to back boundaries! Bangladesh 96/2 in 10.4 overs!
- 17:10 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: FOUR! Shakib connects oneFinally Shakib Al Hasan connects one and the ball is hit straight back for a FOUR. Much-needed boundary for Bangladesh!Bangladesh 92/2 in 10.3 overs
- 17:08 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: 10 overs done, Bangladesh need 63 off 6Bangladesh need 63 runs to win in final six overs. Shakib Al Hasan in the middle and hence India cannot take it easy.
- 17:03 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! Shami strikesSHAMI STRIKES!!! Najmul Hassan Shanto walks. He looked to hive the ball towards long-on, but is unable to time the ball perfectly, and Suryakumar Yadav takes an easy catch in the deep.Bangladesh 84/2 in 9.1 overs
- 17:02 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh 84/1 in 9 oversBangladesh are 84/1 in 9 overs, still needing 67 runs to win off 7 overs.. Tense finish on the cards
- 16:59 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: SIX! Shanto hooks the ball for a maximumNajmul Hassan Shanto hooks the short ball bowled by Hardik Pandya for a six! Bangladesh 81/1 in 8.2 overs
- 16:54 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: WICKET! KL Rahul brillianceKL Rahul's brilliance catches Liton Das short of the crease. He registers a direct hit from the deep and Litton Das walks back after scoring 60Bangladesh 68/1 in 7.2 overs
- 16:51 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Play resumes, Ashwin starts proceedingsThe play has now resumed after a rain delay and it is Ravichandran Ashwin who has the ball in his hand. Bangladesh 67/0 in 7.1 overs, still needing 84 runs to win off 53 balls
- 16:47 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Can the break help Team IndiaThe break would have given Team India a chance to regroup and see where they faltered in their line and length. Can they make the neccessary changes now with Bangladesh needing 85 runs in remaining 9 overs?
- 16:44 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Revised target 151 off 16 oversThe revised target for Bangladesh is 151 runs in 16 overs. The match will start at 4:50 PM IST
- 16:42 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Cover on the pitch coming offGood signs! The main cover that was on the pitch is now coming off and the ground staff are talking to the umpires.
- 16:39 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Umpires having a look in the middleThe umpires are out in the middle and they are having a word with the ground staff.
- 16:34 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Cut-off time is here, we start losing overs nowThe cut-off time has been passed and we will now start losing overs.
- 16:31 (IST)India vs Bangladesh:Ground staff are out in the middle and they are busy doing their work. How much overs we end up losing, is a thing that needs to be seen...
- 16:28 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Covers coming offGood signs! The covers are coming off, but slight drizzle is still falling. It has to completely stop raining for the game to restart
- 16:26 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Rain gets heavier in AdelaideRain gets heavier in Adelaide, and these are not good signs for India. They desperately need for the match to start once again.
- 16:24 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Revised targets for Bangladesh if overs are lostTarget for Bangladesh in overs are lost19 overs: 17717 overs: 16015 overs: 14212 overs: 11210 overs: 89
- 16:19 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: What happens if India lose?If India ends up losing the match, they will remain on four points. Bangladesh will reach 6 points and will be table toppers. South Africa would be second with 5 points, and India will drop to third spot.The last round of Group 2 fixturesSouth Africa vs Pakistan and South Africa vs NetherlandsPakistan vs BangladeshIndia vs Zimbabwe
- 16:15 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: After 15 minutes, overs will start reducingBecause of the time that has been lost, the match will start losing overs in about 15 minutes! India's backs are stacked against the wall. Bangladesh 66/0 in 7 overs, as things stand right now, they are 17 runs ahead on the basis of DLS
- 16:08 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Hardik Pandya checking DLS equationsAn image pops up of Hardik Pandya reading possibly the DLS equations. The big covers are on the ground . The signs are ominous for India
- 16:05 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Big covers have been brought out by the groundstaffThe big covers have been brought out by the groundstaff! Ominous signs for India, they would be hoping that the rain stops falling and they get back on the field to finish the match. Winning this match is crucial for India if they want to have a smooth sailing for the semi-finals.
- 16:03 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: India might rue half-chancesThe ball that dropped short of Dinesh Karthik and a half-chance while trying to catch Litton Das short of the crease might come back to haunt India. Bangladesh are ahead on the basis of DLS.Bangladesh 66/0 in 7 overs.
- 16:01 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Whaat happens if there are no more overs bowled?If there are no overs bowled in the match, Bangladesh would end up winning the match as they are 17 runs ahead as per DLS method.
- 15:59 (IST)India vs Bangladesh: Rain stops playRain stops play!! Bangladesh 66/0 in 7 overs. Bangladesh are 17 runs ahead of par score as per DLS