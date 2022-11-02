India lost to South Africa by five wickets at The Gabba, Brisbane in a low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller last week. Apart from the Proteas' impressive performance with the ball along with David Miller and Aiden Markram's batting brilliance, it was the poor fielding of the Indian team that saw the result of the match go in favour of South Africa. While Virat Kohli dropped a sitter at deep mid-wicket to see Markram survive at a crucial juncture in the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma missed an easy run out chance against the same batter later in the match.

Former India captain Kapil Dev feels that if players of a team miss such chances, the side cannot win a game.

"If you miss run out chances and catches in T20 cricket then you could not win. When you are defending a low total, your enthusiasm should increase to 100 per cent," Kapil said on ABP News.

While admitting that any player can misfield, Kapil said that such things impact the intensity of other players in the team.

"Such small mistakes should not happen. I can understand, every player drops catches, but when the match comes in such a situation and you drop such a catch, it somewhere lets the team down.

"For the run-out, I won't say all the three wickets (stumps) were completely visible. I would say 70 to 75 per cent wickets (stumps) were visible from 6 yards... You can say that those were the two important aspects that could have changed the game," said the former India skipper.