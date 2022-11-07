Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has come down hard on Bangladesh batters, criticising their approach in a must-win T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The game between Bangladesh and Pakistan was a must-win contest for both sides, with a semi-final place on the line. However, poor batting saw Bangladesh posting just 127/8, and this target was chased down comfortably by Pakistan as they won the match with five wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Akram has now said that if he was the captain or coach of Bangladesh, he would make them see psycologists. The former Pakistan captain also criticised the batting approach of Najmul Hasan Shanto who threw his wicket away after reaching 50.

"Bangladesh have to blame themselves. They should. If I was a captain of Bangladesh team or the coach of Bangladesh team, I will make sure these guys will see psychologists. Because at one stage, Shanto was on 54 and things were going well then," Akram told A Sports' show 'The Pavilion'.

"They were 73 for 2 and I thought they'll get to 160. But then Shanto stepped out and played a weird shot off Iftikhar and was bowled. If you had kept on taking singles, the score would have reached 155 comfortably," he added.

Further talking about Bangladesh, Akram said: "In an international level, when you see a certain bowler was coming to bowl and you know that the opposition captain has brought him to take wickets, that's where you don't play a shot. You try to rotate the strike in that particular over but the Bangladesh players made up their minds to hit him and hit Shaheen only."

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday while India will face England in the second semi-final.

