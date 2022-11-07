Suryakumar Yadav produced yet another special innings on Sunday to further cement his growing reputation as the best T20I batter in the world. The India No 4 is already on top of the ICC rankings and against Zimbabwe he scored an unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries to yet again help India post a big total. This is Suryakumar's third half-century of the tournament and he played some mind-blowing strokes in the match yet again.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri asked Suryakumar about the ramp shot that fetched the Indian batter a six over deep fine leg. Surya explained how he has prepared himself to play the stroke.

"I mean you got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time. That is a little predetermined at that moment. I have practiced the stroke a lot, when I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time.

"If the field is in I just back myself to go, there," Suryakumar said.

Shastri went on to ask Suryakumar about the amount of strength that is required in the wrists to play that shot. To this the middle-order batter said, "You got to know how long is the boundary behind. When I stand there I feel it is just 60-65 metres. With the pace of the ball I just try and time it and take it on the sweet spot of the bat and if it hits it , it goes all the way."

India take on England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Friday.