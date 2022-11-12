The T20 World Cup final will be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final while Jos Buttler-led England thrashed India to make their entry in the summit clash. However, for the final, rain threat looms charge with weather forecast suggesting chances of rain on Sunday. It is important to note that there is a reserve day in place on Monday, in chase, a match cannot happen on the scheduled day. On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced few changes to the playing conditions for the final.

"The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result," stated an official release.

For the final, 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage.

"It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place," stated the release.

"Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 15h00 (9:30AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day," it added.

There is 30 minutes of extra time available for the match to be completed on Sunday, while an additional four hours of extra time is available on Monday for the match to be completed.

A Super Over will be played should scores be tied at the end of the match and if the weather interferes and the Super Over cannot be completed, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.