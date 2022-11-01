Right-handed batter KL Rahul has not been able to get going in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring just 22 runs in three games. The batter recorded scores of 4,9 and 9 in the three matches that he has played so far in the tournament and hence it is no surprise that the biggest questions are regarding KL Rahul's form heading into the match against Bangladesh slated to be played on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval. Head coach Rahul Dravid addressed a press conference on Tuesday and he spoke about Rahul's form and what sort of conversations he has been having with the batter.

"I think he is a fantastic player, he has a proven track record. I think he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in T20Is, it has not been that easy for top-order batters. This tournament has been challenging, I think he was brilliant in the practice games against the likes of Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. He got 60 or 70. I am hoping that it all clicks together in the next few games," said Dravid.

"We know his quality and ability, he is very well suited for these conditions. He has got a good all-round game and he has a very good backfoot game which is required in these conditions. We are happy with the way he has been hitting it," he added.

When asked about the sort of conversations he has been having with Rahul, Dravid said: "We have a lot of conversations with players, it is hard to reveal exact details. Rest assured, both in words and in action, over the last year, he knows he has our support. There has been a lot of clarity on what our side is going to be in this tournament and we have not wavered from that. We play a lot of cricket, you might see different players playing in different situations."

"There have been injuries and including him, he has had phases where he has been injured. I think it has been great with captain Rohit Sharma that he has shown faith and belief in players," he added.

Further talking about Rahul, the head coach said: "We do not focus on what is being said on the outside. We have certain ideas in mind and we have belief in players. We understand people will go through ups and downs. We understand the nature of Indian cricket. Everyone has our backing and they are here, because we know they have quality."

"In these conditions, we can afford him a little bit of time. As I said, we completely back him, we have no concerns. We know that when he gets going and I have seen that Australia a couple of weeks back against a top-quality attack, I know the impact he can make. Me and Rohit have no doubt in our minds on who will open the batting," he added.