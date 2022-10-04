A day after the BCCI announced that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the star pacer tweeted saying he was "gutted" to be missing out. "I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones," he tweeted. "As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," the 28-year-old added.

I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," the Indian cricket board had tweeted on Sunday.

Bumrah has been a lynchpin in India's bowling department and his absence will be a big one, especially in conditions where he has always enjoyed bowling in.

Promoted

India have Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in their standby list, and one of them could be a potential replacement.

Another name that is doing the rounds is Mohammed Siraj, who was drafted into India's squad for the ongoing series against South Africa to replace Bumrah.