Captain Kane Williamson, on Saturday, said a "clinical" approach helped New Zealand register their first win in white-ball cricket in 12 years over Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their own backyard. New Zealand thrashed defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening T20 World Cup Super 12 match. Williamson lauded his batting line-up for putting up a mammoth 200 for three after opener Devon Conway's 58-ball unbeaten 92 after being asked to bat. They bowled out Australia for 111.

"It was one of those days, an outstanding day, the openers set the tone, lots of contributions right through the batting and that was a very good score on this pitch," the Kiwi skipper said after the match.

"The bowlers then did well and were well supported in the field. Everyone know their roles in this team, we knew about the quality of their bowling (Australia's), took the game deep and we were very clinical in what we needed to do." It was also Australia's lowest total in a T20I at home, the previous lowest being 127 against Pakistan in 2010 at Melbourne.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said they were completely outplayed by New Zealand.

"They certainly did (on the New Zealand openers), they set the tone in the first 4 overs and we didn't recover. Needed a big start, that didn't happen and we were outplayed completely.

"He (Allen Finn) got off to a flier, we needed early wickets which didn't happen and when we chased, we lost too many wickets, we weren't good enough with the net run-rate taking a bad hit," he said.

"We play Sri Lanka next, four games left, need to win everything and have some luck on our side." Man of the Match Conway was all praise for his opening partner Allen, who hit a 16-ball 42 to give New Zealand an explosive start.

"Special performance by the boys tonight. Credit has to go to Finn, how he started and got the momentum for us, pretty good performance from everyone.

"It (Finn's knock) was pretty special, I have seen him do it time and time again, young guy in international cricket but he's very explosive and fearless. The way Finn plays his game complements my game and I can just bat around him," Conway said.

Conway said any win over Australia means a lot to the Kiwis.

"It (win) means a lot to us, especially here at the SCG, to beat Australia on any occasion is big, we will take this momentum into the next game.