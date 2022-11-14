The aftermath of India's disastrous end to the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign has raised questions on the future of a number of veteran cricketers. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and even skipper Rohit Sharma might be on their way out. Some even think that Virat Kohli may not feature in the 2024 edition of the tournament despite being the top-scoring batter in this year's T20 World Cup. Former England spinner, Monty Panesar, has now shared his opinion on the topic.

Panesar, in a chat with timesofindia.com, shared his opinion on what the future could hold for some veteran Indian players. While admitting that the Indian team disappointed everyone, the former cricketer said that a few retirements could be coming.

"Let's be honest. India didn't put up a fight in the semis. It was a completely one-sided affair. Indian bowling looked clueless in front of Buttler and Hales. You are playing the semis and you need to give a solid fight; 168 is not a small score.

"Rohit (Sharma), Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin are the top names who could say goodbye to T20I cricket. The team management will surely have a meeting with these guys and will ask them about their plans...It's time these players make way for young players," Panesar said.

As far as the future of Virat Kohli is concerned, Panesar has no doubts that the talismanic batter will play the T20 World Cup 2024 because of his incredible fitness level.

Virat is in great form. He is the fittest among all the Indian players. Age is just a number for Virat considering his super fitness. You may see him in the 2024 T20 World Cup. I am not seeing Rohit being part of that tournament, DK and Ashwin too (may not be there). There could be more players (considering T20I retirement), but these three, I think, will leave T20Is and focus on Tests and ODIs," Panesar explained.