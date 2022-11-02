The ongoing T20 World Cup so far has been a forgettable one for India opener KL Rahul. The batter has scored only 22 runs across three matches in the mega event at a poor average of 7.33. Rahul has failed to cross double digits in any of his innings as he has registered scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the matches against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa, respectively. With the opener struggling to get going, former India cricketer and ex-head coach of the national team Ravi Shastri has urged him to strike form.

Shastri said that Rahul needs to get runs under his belt and that he could not keep putting pressure on the middle-order.

"You need some more consistency from the top. KL Rahul getting some runs will help because you can't keep putting the pressure on the middle order," said Ravi Shastri on ICC's 'The Big Time Preview'.

While Rahul is struggling with his form, India's Suryakumar Yadav is in sensational touch at the ongoing T20 event in Australia. He has scored 134 runs across three games at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 178.66 with the help of two half-centuries.

Talking about Suryakumar, Shastri said: "He is lighting up this world Cup. He is playing shots which no one would have imagined 10 years ago. He is one heck of a player."

India currently sit at the second place in the Group 2 table of T20 World Cup Super 12 stage with 5 points to their credit after playing 3 matches. They face Bangladesh next at the Adelaide Oval on November 2.