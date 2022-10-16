Story ProgressBack to home
Binura Fernando Replaces Injured Pacer Dilshan Madushanka In Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Squad
Binura Fernando on Sunday replaced injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup.
Binura Fernando on Sunday replaced injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad," said the ICC in a statement.
Fernando, who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle.
Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.
"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added. PTI BS ATK ATK
