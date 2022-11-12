In a bid to win their second title, Pakistan will take on England in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Astonishingly, Pakistan were on the brink of elimination a week back after losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, respectively. However, the Babar Azam-led side somehow managed to reach the semi-final, where they outclassed New Zealand in Sydney. Pakistan will now play the final against England, who thrashed India in the second semi-final in Adelaide.

Ahead of the final, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja took a dig at Team India with his "billion-dollar" remark.

Ramiz said that the people doubted Pakistan after the first two games, saying that the 2009 T20 World Cup champions have proved everyone wrong.

"Hum apne aap ko doubt karte rehte hai. Aap dekhe world cricket kitne peche reh gayi hai aur Pakistan kitna aage nikla hai. Aap dekhe, iss World Cup me nazar aagaya. Ki billion-dollar ki industry wali teams peeche reh gayi hai aur hum jo hai woh upar nikal gaye hai. Toh kahi cheez toh theek kar rahe hai na hum. So uska aap enjoy bhi kare and respect bhi kare. Issi team main se, pichle mahine ne main hi teen players ICC ke best players declare huyi hai (We doubt ourselves a lot. You see, Pakistan has left world cricket behind. We all saw in this World Cup how Pakistan is far ahead of other billion-dollar teams. So, we are doing certain things right. You can enjoy that, but you have to respect others as well)," Ramiz told the local media.

Both Pakistan and England have won the T20 World Cup once in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

West Indies are the only team to have won the tournament twice.